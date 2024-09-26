Let’s Talk™ With...Amber Haddock About The Growing Recognition Of Women In Executive Protection

Amber, as a Threat Management Specialist, overseeing client safety during a high-risk meet-and-greet with fans—one of the most challenging situations in executive protection. Amber on duty, providing vigilant protection for a VIP. Constantly alert and maintaining full situational awareness.

Before we talk about your capabilities and the services you provide as a Threat Management Specialist and a Female Protective Agent in much greater detail, please tell us more about your security journey and background.Amber Haddock: I began my career as a Police Officer, where I proudly served for three years. While I deeply valued my time in law enforcement, I realized that the nature of the work was largely reactive, addressing situations after they occurred. While I have the utmost respect for the vital role that police play, I felt a pull toward a more proactive approach to safety and security. This led me to pursue a career in Executive Protection and Threat Management, where I found the perfect balance—working to prevent risks before they arise.Let’s Talk™: Please give us an overview, Amber, of the security services you provide to your clients.Amber Haddock: As a security professional with extensive experience, I bring a combination of exceptional interpersonal skills, adaptability, and a strong work ethic. My background in both the public sector, as a police officer, and the private sector has honed my ability to seamlessly navigate diverse social and business environments.I have a proven track record of executing advanced assignments, including thorough pre-arrival preparations, discreet protective services, and proactive identification of potential threats. My focus is always on ensuring the safety and well-being of my clients, utilizing advanced hand-to-hand combat techniques and firearm handling skills when necessary.Having worked with clients both nationally and internationally, I am highly attuned to the complexities of executive protection on a global scale. I work either independently or as part of a cohesive team, always committed to delivering exceptional results. Whether the assignment is domestic or overseas, my top priority is my clients' security, and I ensure that no effort is spared in achieving that goal.Let’s Talk™: Congratulations on being featured in The New York Times ( https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/07/business/executive-protection-jobs.html ) recently. That article, discussed your niche, to some extent, as a female protective agent. Care to elaborate?Amber Haddock: Thank you for the congratulations! Being featured in The New York Times was an incredible honor and a testament to the growing recognition of women in the executive protection field. As discussed in the article, my journey began from a law enforcement background, and over time, I’ve been fortunate to gain experience working with high-profile clients, including Middle Eastern royal families and business executives.The ability of female operatives to blend seamlessly into various roles, such as an executive assistant, family member, or caregiver, allows us to provide a unique layer of protection while remaining discreet. The role goes far beyond physical security — much of the work involves thorough planning and strategy. I’m grateful to be a part of this evolving space where female agents are increasingly in demand, whether due to cultural needs or simply the growing number of female executives seeking professionals they can relate to.It’s an exciting time to be part of this industry, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds as we continue to demonstrate the value women bring to executive protection.One of the key aspects that sets female protective agents apart is our ability to leverage traditional gender roles to the client’s advantage. In many cultures, particularly within Middle Eastern royal families, having a female agent allows for smoother interactions due to religious or cultural customs. Female agents are often permitted access to areas where male agents might be restricted, which can be crucial for comprehensive protectionAnother important point is the shift we’re seeing with more female CEOs and leaders requesting female protection. It’s not just about comfort; there’s an element of trust and mutual understanding that develops more naturally when both parties can relate to one another’s experiences. This has created a new demand in the field, where women can excel not only in traditional protective duties but also in managing the softer, interpersonal aspects that are sometimes required in executive protection.The role of a protective agent — whether male or female — involves significant behind-the-scenes work, often hours spent on planning, preparing contingency strategies, and staying informed about potential risks. It’s about constantly being proactive and having the foresight to anticipate and mitigate threats before they happen. Whether it’s coordinating safe travel routes, identifying secure locations, or establishing contingency plans, much of what we do is preventive.In short, executive protection is not just about physical defense but a comprehensive approach to safety, security, and risk management. I believe the unique contributions female agents offer will continue to redefine this field.Let’s Talk™: Would you like to share with us any of your recent assignments and/or client testimonials?Amber Haddock: I specialize in providing comprehensive security solutions for high-net-worth individuals and corporations. My services include private physical protection for families, and advanced cybersecurity to protect companies from dark web threats and cyberattacks. I have also worked with courts in cases involving family and child separation, as well as kidnapping threats, leveraging my deep understanding of federal laws that safeguard the right to family integrity.Let’s Talk™: Please tell us more about your Amazon store ( https://www.amazon.com/shop/haddock_amber ) ! Those products are truly, potentially, life-saving !Amber Haddock: Thank you for asking! I started my Amazon store in response to frequent questions from my followers about the best safety and security products. Given my extensive experience in executive protection and personal safety, I felt it was important to provide a one-stop shop where people could access high-quality, tested products that I personally trust and recommend.Every item in my store has been thoroughly tested by me to ensure that it meets the highest standards of reliability and effectiveness. From personal safety devices to tools that can be critical in an emergency situation, the goal is to offer products that are potentially life-saving. I’m passionate about empowering people to take their safety into their own hands, and I believe that having access to the right tools is a crucial part of that.The store is my way of providing trusted resources to a wider audience, giving them peace of mind knowing they’re investing in products that have been vetted by someone in the field.Let’s Talk™: We understand that you now have a new website in the works – please tell us more !Amber Haddock: I have been fortunate to reach a global audience of about 200,000 people with my safety and security tips on Instagram, but there are so many other people that I would like to reach to help them be their own best First Responder.In this regard, I will shortly be launching a new website, please stay tuned for further details.Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Amber, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Amber Haddock: Whether it’s through the services I provide as a protective agent or the resources in my Amazon store, my mission has always been about empowering people to feel safer and more secure in their everyday lives. If anyone has further questions or would like to explore these topics more, I’m always open to continuing the conversation.Looking ahead, I am launching a new security firm in 2025 dedicated to protecting high-value properties, such as construction sites and homes valued at over $5 plus million. Many individuals and industries underestimate the risks posed to their infrastructure by those with malicious intent, and my goal is to mitigate those dangers.Our firm, Blue Line Alliance LLC, will be dedicated to securing high-value infrastructure, including commercial buildings and luxury homes. We employ experienced professionals from law enforcement, military backgrounds, and certified personal protection officers to ensure the utmost security of these properties. With threats to commercial real estate and residential infrastructure often overlooked, our mission is to protect what matters most to CEOs and high-net-worth individuals.At Blue Line Alliance LLC, we offer comprehensive threat assessments both before and after construction, as well as personal protection services for families—all within one integrated firm.I’d like to extend my sincere appreciation to Integrity Security Solutions Group in Texas, led by Brian Harpole and his outstanding team. They have consistently elevated the training sector, setting a new benchmark for professionalism. Their commitment to safety training, education, and real-world application is unmatched. Weapons training at this level must be both challenging and safe, and they exemplify the highest standards in performance, safety, and respect for human life.For any organization seeking to improve their skills, I highly recommend reaching out to Integrity Security Solutions Group—be sure to mention I sent you!Thank you so much for having me! I truly appreciate the opportunity to share my journey and the work I’m passionate about. If there’s one thing I’d like to leave your audience with, it’s the importance of being proactive about personal safety and security, whether for themselves or their loved ones. In today's world, having a plan, being aware, and using the right tools can make all the difference.In my spare time, I volunteer through Instagram, where I focus on educating individuals on how to become their own first responders, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves and their families.Thank you again for this opportunity!

