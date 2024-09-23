Governor Abbott Celebrates 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools
TEXAS, September 23 - September 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated 31 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2024. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps.
“Being chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School is a special distinction that reflects the hard work of teachers, staff, administrators, students, and parents in striving for academic excellence,” said Governor Abbott. “These schools represent the very best of what Texas education can offer. Texas will continue to be a national leader in education because we ensure our schools have the resources and support they need for young Texans to receive a high-quality education. Together, we will chart a course toward a bigger, brighter Texas.”
The following 31 Texas schools were recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools:
- Archer City – Archer City Elementary School, Archer City ISD
- Booker – Bob L. Kirksey Elementary School, Booker ISD
- Brownsville – BRYSS Academy, Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success
- Dallas – St. Philip's School & Community Center, St. Philip's School and Community Center
- De Leon – De Leon High School, De Leon Independent School District
- Farmers Branch – Dave Blair Elementary School, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
- Flatonia – Flatonia Elementary School, Flatonia ISD
- Galveston – Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy
- Gruver – Gruver High School, Gruver ISD
- Hillsboro – Hillsboro Junior High School, Hillsboro ISD
- Houston – Alief Early College High School, Alief ISD
- Houston – Christ the Redeemer Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Houston – Saint John Paul II Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Hurst – Grapevine-Colleyville Collegiate Academy at Tarrant County College Northeast, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
- Jayton – Jayton Schools, Jayton-Girard ISD
- Laredo – Abraham Kazen Elementary School, United ISD
- Laredo – Jesus A. Kawas Elementary School, Laredo ISD
- Longview – Hudson Elementary School, Longview ISD
- Lubbock – Rise Academy, Rise Academy
- Mertzon – Irion County High School, Irion County ISD
- Nazareth – Nazareth School, Nazareth ISD
- Palestine – Neches High School, Neches ISD
- Pearland – St. Helen Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Plano – Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas
- Quanah – Quanah High School, Quanah ISD
- Roma – Florence J. Scott Elementary School, Roma ISD
- San Antonio – Robert B. Green Elementary at Riverside Park, San Antonio ISD
- Tyler – Caldwell Arts Academy, Tyler ISD
- Vanderbilt – Industrial Junior High School, Industrial ISD
- Whitehouse – Gus Winston Cain Elementary School, Whitehouse ISD
- Whitewright – Whitewright Middle School, Whitewright ISD
The full list of 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools can be found here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.