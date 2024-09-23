Governor Abbott Celebrates 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools

TEXAS, September 23 - September 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated 31 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2024. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps.



“Being chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School is a special distinction that reflects the hard work of teachers, staff, administrators, students, and parents in striving for academic excellence,” said Governor Abbott. “These schools represent the very best of what Texas education can offer. Texas will continue to be a national leader in education because we ensure our schools have the resources and support they need for young Texans to receive a high-quality education. Together, we will chart a course toward a bigger, brighter Texas.”



The following 31 Texas schools were recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools: Archer City – Archer City Elementary School, Archer City ISD

Booker – Bob L. Kirksey Elementary School, Booker ISD

Brownsville – BRYSS Academy, Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success

Dallas – St. Philip's School & Community Center, St. Philip's School and Community Center

De Leon – De Leon High School, De Leon Independent School District

Farmers Branch – Dave Blair Elementary School, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Flatonia – Flatonia Elementary School, Flatonia ISD

Galveston – Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy

Gruver – Gruver High School, Gruver ISD

Hillsboro – Hillsboro Junior High School, Hillsboro ISD

Houston – Alief Early College High School, Alief ISD

Houston – Christ the Redeemer Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Houston – Saint John Paul II Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Hurst – Grapevine-Colleyville Collegiate Academy at Tarrant County College Northeast, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Jayton – Jayton Schools, Jayton-Girard ISD

Laredo – Abraham Kazen Elementary School, United ISD

Laredo – Jesus A. Kawas Elementary School, Laredo ISD

Longview – Hudson Elementary School, Longview ISD

Lubbock – Rise Academy, Rise Academy

Mertzon – Irion County High School, Irion County ISD

Nazareth – Nazareth School, Nazareth ISD

Palestine – Neches High School, Neches ISD

Pearland – St. Helen Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Plano – Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas

Quanah – Quanah High School, Quanah ISD

Roma – Florence J. Scott Elementary School, Roma ISD

San Antonio – Robert B. Green Elementary at Riverside Park, San Antonio ISD

Tyler – Caldwell Arts Academy, Tyler ISD

Vanderbilt – Industrial Junior High School, Industrial ISD

Whitehouse – Gus Winston Cain Elementary School, Whitehouse ISD

Whitewright – Whitewright Middle School, Whitewright ISD

The full list of 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools can be found here.



