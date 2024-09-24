Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Hires Program Director of Public Outreach, Transparency

Brittany Karzen joins Utah Board of Pardons & Parole as Program Director of Public Outreach & Transparency

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has hired Brittany Karzen to its new position of program director of public outreach and transparency.“Having Brittany join the Board marks a transformative step for our communications efforts,” said Jennifer Yim, the Board’s administrative director. “Her experience makes her an invaluable asset in advancing the Board's mission of strengthening public trust through transparency and engagement.”Most recently, Karzen was communications and public policy director at Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, she worked at Utah Department of Health, R&R Partners, and Edison International. Her expertise spans a broad range of issues, from energy and environmental policy to public health, underserved communities, and criminal justice reform.“I am honored to join the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole,” said Karzen, who has served on the board of the Utah Gang Investigators Association, the Utah Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee, and the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition’s policy committee. “My priority is to create an open dialogue with the community, ensuring that our processes continue to be transparent and accessible. By enhancing our outreach efforts, we aim to build stronger connections with the public we serve.”Karzen plans to implement communication strategies that include regular updates, community forums, and digital platform expansion to broaden the Board's outreach efforts, ensure all stakeholders’ voices are heard, and foster inclusive dialogue.Combining her work experience with her master’s degree in mass communications from Brigham Young University and philosophy degree from Southern Virginia University, Karzen is well-qualified to navigate complex public communication landscapes.The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is an independent body established by the Utah Constitution. The Board plays a critical role in the State's criminal justice administration, making fair and informed decisions on parole-related matters, thereby contributing to public safety and offender rehabilitation. For more information, visit bop.utah.gov Brittany Karzen headshot is downloadable from this safe link:Media Contact

