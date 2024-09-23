Eastman, GA (September 23, 2024) - The GBI has arrested and charged Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marquis Clark, age 27, of Eastman, GA, with Possession of Child Pornography, Sexual Exploitation of Children, and Violation of Oath of Office and Denzay “Kalia” Clark, age 23, of Eastman, GA, with Possession of Child Pornography, Sexual Exploitation of Children, and Furnishing Obscene Materials to Minors.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation regarding an allegation that a Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputy had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Marquis Clark and Denzay Clark were booked into the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the file will be given to the Oconee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.