HappiTravel Expands Wholesale Rates On Airfare

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HappiTravel, LLC announced the expansion of its airfare booking engine to significantly expand the availability of wholesale rates for domestic and international flights on all major airlines globally. Plane tickets are now frequently available at 5-10% below the retail rates found on mainstream “Big Travel” booking engines and airline websites themselves, but can even exceed 25% or more below retail on main cabin fares (and up to 50% savings on business class fares).Search results are designed to display both the retail rate and HappiPricerate side by side so instant comparisons are possible. The expanded wholesale access on flights complements HappiTravel’s other booking engines for hotels, resorts, cruises, vacation rentals, cars, transfers, activities and events where savings can exceed 80% or more below retail rates.HappiTravelmembership works the same way as big box wholesale membership clubs. Customers pay a modest membership fee for access to online booking engines that work the same way as other travel websites, except it provides net wholesale rates directly to the consumer. Increased costs and a shrinking economy have put value in focus for savvy travelers that are unwilling to pay the extraordinary markups imposed by retail travel websites. The average HappiTravelcustomer saves far more than the cost of the membership on their very first reservation, making it “more expensive not to be a customer”.“As costs continue to rise for consumers, HappiTravelcontinues to double down on its obsession with customer value,” commented President, Camaron Corr. “If you travel at all, you are literally losing money not to be a member. If you wish you could travel, but can’t afford it, the solution you were dreaming of is here! So where will you next vacation be?!?”HappiTravelis widely regarded as the world’s premier wholesale travel platform. The company’s tireless focus on consumer value has resulted in an outpouring of rave reviews and 5-star ratings throughout the internet and consumer watchdog websites. By giving away the entire wholesale margin to customers, the company depends on word-of-mouth exposure from its customers instead of traditional TV advertising and high cost celebrity endorsements. The company philosophy is to instead give all of that value directly to its customers through the wholesale rates who will naturally want to share it with their friends. HappiTravelis also fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.“The silver lining to a challenging economy is that it fosters innovation through competition,” added CTO, Mike Darling. “The landscape of the Travel market is changing. People are motivated not simply to find better deals, but a fundamentally better model. No one likes spending hours scouring travel sites for the best deal. Now you don’t have to. HappiTravelprovides rock bottom wholesale rates without markup making them the lowest rates available to consumers.”About HappiTravelHappiTravelis the world’s premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiSciencestudies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.For more information, visit https://happitravel.com

