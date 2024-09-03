HappiTravel Launches 10+ Million Vacation Rentals And Opens New Markets

The world’s premier wholesale travel platform just exploded its inventory again!

The release of our new Vacation Rentals engine is a cherry on top of a platform already bursting with undeniable value!” — Mike Darling, CTO

MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HappiTravel, LLC announced the launch of the wholesale travel platform’s newest booking engine offering its customers access to 10+ million vacation rentals worldwide at wholesale rates. Listings are matched to inventory available through well known vacation rental brands and websites in order to display the wholesale savings of 30-70% available through HappiTravelThe Vacation Rentals component complements HappiTravel’s existing wholesale booking engines for hotels, resorts, cruises, flights, cars, transfers, activities and events. Its activation completes the company’s wholesale offerings in every major category of travel.HappiTravelfurther announced that it has expanded its Resorts inventory to over 450,000 resort weeks. The Resorts engine is one of the most popular among customers, frequently offering as much as 80% or more discounts off retail rates. The increase in inventory reflects the company’s relentless focus on customer value, for which it has received a flood of high profile 5-star ratings and reviews.HappiTravelalso announced the platform is now available to customers in the United Kingdom as well as Australia. This follows in a series of new markets opened over the past year, as publicly forecast by the company. The platform is now available in 18 countries with many more scheduled to be opened in the coming months.Membership in HappiTravelfollows the same well known model used by big box wholesale membership clubs for groceries and other goods. For just $99/year customers get access to online booking engines that function just like big name travel websites, except it provides rock bottom wholesale rates directly to the consumer. Inflation and a tightening economy have put value center stage for savvy travelers that have become increasing aware of the extraordinary markups imposed by big travel sites. Thus, the ability to save up to 80% or more off retail rates more than covers the membership fee for their HappiTravel account, typically in multiples and on their very first reservation.“The release of our new Vacation Rentals engine is a cherry on top of a platform already bursting with undeniable value,” remarked CTO, Mike Darling. “We are now able to fully cover every major category of travel including hotels, resorts, vacation rentals, cruises, flights, cars, transfers, activities and events. Plus the increase in inventory to nearly half a million resort weeks cannot be overstated. Why would you ever pay retail again for travel? It literally costs you more not to be a member.”HappiTravelis widely regarded as the world’s premier wholesale travel platform. The company’s tireless focus on consumer value has resulted in an outpouring of rave reviews and 5-star ratings throughout the internet and consumer watchdog websites. By giving away the entire wholesale margin to customers, the company depends on word-of-mouth exposure from its customers instead of traditional TV advertising and high cost celebrity endorsements. The company philosophy is to instead give all of that value directly to its customers through the wholesale rates who will naturally want to share it with their friends. HappiTravelis also fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.“We are also elated for HappiTravelto be available in the United Kingdom and Australia,” added President, Camaron Corr. “These are markets yearning for exactly the kind of value offered by the platform. We look forward to leveraging the company’s new footprint into many more markets throughout Europe and Oceania in the near future. It’s a big world but everyone speaks the language of travel!”About HappiTravelHappiTravelis the world’s premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiSciencestudies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.For more information, visit https://happitravel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.