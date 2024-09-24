Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet Host The Hollywood Reporter’s 4th Annual Power Broker Awards, Celebrating Real Estate Excellence, Presented by The SOCIETY Group & Fleetwood Windows and Doors

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet, stars of Selling Sunset and hosts of the Power Broker Awards 2024 Kurt Rappaport, winner of the Stratospheric Sale of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Reporter and The SOCIETY Group proudly honored the brightest talents in real estate at the 4th Annual LA Power Broker Awards. As in previous years, the ceremony was sponsored by The SOCIETY Group and recognized agents and teams whose remarkable achievements have shaped the Los Angeles real estate market over the past year coinciding with The Hollywood Reporter Power Brokers list, marking an important milestone for the industry and highlighting the extraordinary growth and influence of Los Angeles' leading real estate professionals.Held on Tuesday, September 17th, at the iconic Hotel Bel-Air Swan Lake, the exclusive soirée, Through Gilded Doors: Celebrating Industry Icons , was hosted by Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of Selling Sunset and The Oppenheim Group. The evening brought together thirty-six top agents, with eight prestigious awards presented, selected by The Hollywood Reporter's editorial team.Winners of the 2024 Los Angeles Power Broker Awards include:Aaron Kirman, Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California – Team of the YearThe Aaron Kirman Group was recognized for their exceptional performance and the rapid growth of Christie's International Real Estate in Los Angeles. Aaron Kirman topped The Real Deal's 2023 rankings with an impressive $1.1 billion in on-market sales, solidifying his team’s place as a dominant force in luxury real estate.Linda May, Carolwood Estates – Philanthropic Impact AwardHonored for her longstanding and ongoing commitment to the arts in Los Angeles, Linda May’s philanthropic contributions are substantial. As a board member of The Wallis Center for Performing Arts, the LA Philharmonic Council, and Blue Ribbon at the Music Center, Linda is deeply invested in providing music and arts education to underserved children through organizations like A Place Called Home and YOLA (Youth Orchestra LA).Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estates Agency – Stratospheric SaleKurt Rappaport was recognized for Stratospheric Sale of the year for his role in the $210 million transaction of Oakley founder James Jannard’s Malibu mansion, the highest sale in California’s history.Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker – Agent of Historic ArchitectureA leader in representing architecturally significant homes in Los Angeles, Jade Mills was celebrated for her dedication to preserving the city’s rich architectural heritage. Her expertise has helped protect many of the city’s historic properties, making her a key figure in maintaining the character of Los Angeles' real estate landscape.Santiago Arana, The Agency – Celebrity Property PortfolioKnown for representing some of Hollywood's biggest names, Santiago Arana was awarded for his work with high-profile clients over the past year, including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Sofia Vergara. His ability to handle elite portfolios places him among the top celebrity real estate agents in Los Angeles.Michelle Montany, Taaseen Qureshi, and Mauricio Umansky, The Agency – Condo Sale of the YearThe Agency team of Michelle Montany, Taaseen Qureshi, and Mauricio Umansky earned the award for Condo Sale of the Year for their record-breaking $24 million sale of a luxury condo, setting a new benchmark in the Los Angeles market.Josh Flagg, Compass – Media MaverickJosh Flagg was honored for his innovative contributions to real estate media, including the new season of Million Dollar Listing LA and the launch of Estate Media. His forward-thinking approach to media and marketing has expanded his influence beyond real estate.Peter Owens, Douglas Elliman – Rising StarPeter Owens of Douglas Elliman was named Rising Star, having closed over $75 million in luxury residential sales in his short career. Known for his exceptional client service and innovative marketing strategies, Peter is rapidly making a name for himself in the highly competitive LA real estate market.As the Power Broker Awards continue to grow, The Hollywood Reporter and The SOCIETY Group remain dedicated to recognizing the outstanding achievements of the real estate professionals who help define the city’s skyline and the future of luxury living in Los Angeles.The 2024 Power Broker Awards was proudly sponsored by Coup Champagne, Vesta Home, and Fleetwood Windows & Doors. For more information on our sponsors, please visit:Coup Champagne, Vesta Home, Fleetwood Windows & Doors.For media inquiries and more information on this event and the winners, please contact:Alexis LopezEmail: alexis@societygrouppr.comPH: 310.991.6368About The SOCIETY Group:The SOCIETY Group is an award-winning industry leader for luxury real estate PR , having helped launch over $10 billion in luxury real estate worldwide. More of a private school than a public school, the creative agency is notorious for specializing in the world of luxury real estate. They are changing the conversation by being the only creative firm representing top developers, iconic properties, and the power brokers who sell them. Known for their innovation and agility, they secure over one thousand property headlines a year. They create industry-defining experiences, including The Hollywood Reporter's Power Broker Awards which has become "the Oscars of real estate" and a national awards show for top agents, as well as UPFRONT with The Wall Street Journal, a private global showcase of never-before-seen properties. Their clients are part of the SOCIETY family and are connected to a global network of real estate royalty.

