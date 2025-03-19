Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California Welcomes Lisa Kirshner and Dylan Elkin to the Team

Lisa Kirshner Dylan Elkin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is excited to announce the addition of two esteemed professionals to its team: Lisa Kirshner, founder of Lisa Kirshner Properties, and Dylan Elkin, Director of Lisa Kirshner Properties. Both are recognized leaders in the Southern California real estate market, bringing exceptional experience and a client-focused approach that aligns perfectly with the luxury real estate firm’s core values.“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa and Dylan to our team,” said Aaron Kirman, President of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California. “Their reputation for outstanding client service and their impressive market knowledge will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth in the luxury market. Lisa’s deep expertise in Los Angeles real estate and Dylan’s strategic business insight are invaluable assets that will further elevate our offerings to clients looking for exceptional properties.”Lisa Kirshner, a Top Ten Team leader in West Los Angeles, brings over 30 years of experience to her new role. Known for her unparalleled professionalism, Lisa has built a successful career based on a commitment to providing exceptional client care. Her team, Lisa Kirshner Properties, has achieved record-breaking sales year after year, and Lisa herself is a trusted advisor to many, including relocating doctors, as a Certified DRS Agent. She attributes much of her success to her ability to anticipate clients’ needs and deliver results with integrity.“Joining Christie’s International Real Estate is an exciting opportunity to elevate our service and offer our clients unparalleled resources and global reach,” said Lisa Kirshner. “I’ve always believed in putting clients’ needs first, and Christie’s commitment to excellence mirrors my own values. I look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to help clients find their perfect homes.”Dylan Elkin, Director of Lisa Kirshner Properties, joins the team with an impressive background in marketing, operations, and leadership. After a successful career as COO of an IT company, Dylan transitioned into real estate to combine his passion for people with his business acumen. As a fourth-generation member of his family’s real estate business, Dylan brings a deep understanding of the industry and a drive to help clients build lasting wealth through property investments.“Christie’s International Real Estate has a global reputation for excellence, and I’m excited to be part of this prestigious brand,” said Dylan Elkin. “I’m eager to collaborate with Lisa and the Christie’s team to provide clients with unparalleled service and unique opportunities in the luxury real estate market.”With their addition, Lisa and Dylan will further strengthen Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California’s presence in the competitive Los Angeles market, offering an unmatched combination of local expertise and global connections. Their client-centric approach and commitment to delivering top-tier service make them a perfect fit for the firm’s values and future growth.About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot. To learn more about Christie's International Real Estate | Please visit www.christiesresocal.com About Christie’s International Real Estate:Christie’s International Real Estate is a premier global network specializing in luxury properties, connecting discerning buyers and sellers worldwide. With over 30 years of success in marketing high-value properties, Christie’s offers unparalleled services through an invitation-only network of top brokerage firms across nearly 50 countries. Partnered exclusively with Christie’s auction house, clients enjoy unique access to auctions, private sales, appraisals, and exclusive marketing opportunities at global events and Christie’s venues.

