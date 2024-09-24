Country Star Gary Allan Announced as the Saturday Headliner for Lakes Jam 2025 Presented by Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Gary Allan is Headlining on Saturday Night at Lakes Jam 2025

BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Allan will be the country headliner on the Busch Light Main Stage on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at 10pm.

Gary grew up skating, surfing and playing in honky tonk bars with his dad in Orange County, California, which is not where you’d expect a respected country music artist to spring from, but that experience honed his musical skills and gritty sound which are on display in every album.

His emotional storytelling is front and center on his platinum album “Smoke Rings in the Dark” and his gold album “Tough All Over” as well as his platinum single “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” which was nominated for Single and Song of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and Male Video of the Year by the CMT Music Awards.

Although he’s known for his solo work, he has toured with Brooks & Dunn and performed with Willie Nelson, citing Willie’s iconic outlaw country as an inspiration for his gritty sound. Allan’s personal losses also influence his emotional lyrics and powerful storytelling.

About Lakes Jam

Lakes Jam was named the Midwest Country Music Organization’s 2024 Music Event/Festival of the Year. This three-day, four-night country and rock music festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in the Midwest. It will be held Wednesday, June 25th through Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

Additional artists will continue to be announced throughout the fall. Visit the Lakes Jam 2025 lineup for updated information.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival founded in 2013 to bring rock and country music fans together for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor experiences. It has featured hit artists such as HARDY, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Big & Rich, Skillet, Styx, Ratt, Loverboy and many more. The 2025 lineup includes Riley Green headlining on Friday night with more artists to be announced.

Tickets for Lakes Jam 2025 are available for purchase on the Lakes Jam website.

