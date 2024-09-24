A Class-Action Lawsuit Has Highlighted A Recent Massive Social Security Breach

A massive data breach has potentially exposed sensitive personal information of millions of Americans, including Social Security numbers, to cybercriminals.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The breach has been linked to the background check and fraud prevention company Jerico Pictures Inc., which does business as National Public Data (NPD). It has resulted in the unauthorized exposure of personal data from nearly 3 billion individuals across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.The breach was first made public through a class-action lawsuit filed in Fort Lauderdale on August 1. The lawsuit alleges that a cybercriminal group known as USDoD uploaded a vast database titled "National Public Data" to a dark web forum, offering it for sale at a staggering $3.5 million.While cybersecurity experts suggest that the actual number of affected individuals may be lower than the lawsuit's claim due to duplicate records, the threat remains significant.According to Dr. Tommy Morris, a cybersecurity expert from the University of Alabama at Huntsville, individuals should determine whether their data were included in the breach. This can be done by visiting a free website that monitors whether personal data have been hacked, such as the Have I Been Pwned website.While these services can reveal if an email address has been compromised, they may not confirm whether Social Security numbers are being traded on the dark web.Given the potential severity of this breach, Rush Tax Resolution advises individuals to freeze their credit files with the three major credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. By doing so, they can prevent unauthorized individuals from opening new credit accounts or taking out loans in their name. This step is also recommended to those who suspect their Social Security number has been leaked.In addition to freezing credit, it is also advisable to notify banks and brokerage firms to monitor any unusual activity. During tax season, individuals should be vigilant, as stolen Social Security numbers may be used to file fraudulent tax returns . To safeguard against this, individuals can request a PIN number from the IRS for filing taxes.Furthermore, financial advisors recommend adopting additional security measures such as enabling two-factor authentication and using a separate device solely for accessing financial accounts. This could be a cost-effective laptop or tablet used exclusively for managing finances. This approach helps reduce the risk of compromising personal data through phishing or other cyber threats.As the investigation into the NPD data breach continues, Rush Tax Resolution remains committed to providing support and advocacy for those impacted. The company stresses the importance of taking proactive steps to secure personal information. Additionally, they encourage affected individuals to seek professional assistance if they suspect their data has been compromised.About Rush Tax ResolutionRush Tax Resolution is a trusted provider of tax relief and tax debt services. They offer comprehensive solutions to individuals facing IRS and state tax issues . With a team of licensed tax relief attorneys and experts, Rush Tax Resolution specializes in stopping wage garnishments, bank levies, and other aggressive collection actions. The company also provides free IRS transcript investigations and analysis, helping clients understand their standing with the IRS and taking immediate steps to protect their financial well-being. Rush Tax Resolution is dedicated to fighting for its clients' rights and ensuring they receive the best possible outcomes in their tax-related matters.

