VSP Training with NESPAC partners.

Vermont State Police to conduct joint training with NESPAC partners

WILLISTON, Vermont (Monday, Sept. 23, 2024) — Members of the Vermont State Police including the Underwater Recover Team will be conducting a joint training with members of other New England State Police Administrators Compact (NESPAC) agencies at various locations across Vermont this week.

In some cases, the public is likely to see a significant presence of law enforcement. Over the course of the week, some of the more visible activities are likely to occur in Middlebury, Grand Isle and Burlington. This is a joint training with agencies from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.



