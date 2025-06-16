Westminster Barracks / Runaway Juveniles

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1004299

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. Brian Jordan

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2025 @ 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cavendish

INCIDENT: Runaway Juveniles

JUVENILE: Derrick Baker

AGE: 16

JUVENILE: Brooklyn Peno-Camley

AGE: 16

JUVENILE: Sam Taylor

AGE: 14-15

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/16/2025, at approximately 0030 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of three runaway juveniles in Cavendish, VT. The juveniles were last seen walking toward VT Route 103 from the House at 20 Mile Stream, located at 756 Main Street in Cavendish. The juveniles have no devices or money on their person. Description of the Juveniles are below:

Derrick Baker

-Black male

-Dreadlocks

-5'7" approx. 136 lbs

-Scars on knuckles and piercings in both ears

-Black hoodie, black jeans

Brooklyn Peno-Camley

-White female

-5'6" approx. 135 lbs

-Brown, strawberry blonde hair

-Scar on back and piercings in both ears

-Black hoodie, gray sweatpants

Sam Taylor

-White female by birth, identifies as a male now

-Short spiked hair with piercings in both ears

-5'6" approx. 120 lbs

-Black hoodie, blue jeans

Please contact VSP Westminster at 802-722-4600 with any information regarding the whereabouts of the juveniles. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.