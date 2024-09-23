Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 23, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 23 include the following:
Monday, September 23 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the 64th Annual Meeting of the Southern States Energy Board, Chattanooga Convention Center, One Carter Plaza, Chattanooga, TN.
Tuesday, September 24 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by S.C. Department of Environmental Services Interim Director Myra Reece and other state leaders to make an announcement regarding a new initiative for the long-term management of the state’s ground and surface water resources, West Columbia Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia, S.C.
Tuesday, September 24 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a press conference with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to announce the annual Workforce Champion, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a groundbreaking event by Google, Pine Hill Business Campus, 1055 Research Center Drive, Ridgeville, S.C.
Friday, September 27 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Highway Patrol Graduation for Training Class 126, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.
Friday, September 27 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will present the proclamation for Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, South Carolina Military Museum, 1 National Guard Road, Columbia, S.C.
Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join Major League Baseball in hosting the Play Ball with Major League Baseball, SRP Park 187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 16, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for September 16, 2024, included:
Monday, September 16
10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the groundbreaking event for a State Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, 255 Faison Drive, Columbia, S.C.
11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.
Tuesday, September 17
9:30 AM: Economic development meeting.
10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Michelin Legacy Celebration, Michelin Headquarters, 1 Parkway South, Greenville, S.C.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
1:30 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.
2:45 PM: Policy meeting.
3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.
4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial signing for S. 610, Counseling Compact, and S. 408, Suicide Prevention Act, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Wednesday, September 18
10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, 4358 12th Street Extension, West Columbia, S.C.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
12:30 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.
2:30 PM: Agency meeting.
3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dr. Edward Lee, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Friday, September 20
9:00 AM: Call with fellow governors.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
5:40 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Department of Corrections conference call.
Sunday, September 22
Gov. McMaster attended the 64th Annual Meeting of the Southern States Energy Board, Chattanooga Convention Center, One Carter Plaza, Chattanooga, TN.
6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Southern States Energy Board Reception and Dinner, Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St, Chattanooga, TN.
