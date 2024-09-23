MDC invites women to fish for free Sept. 28 at Bennett Spring State Park

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women to fish for free on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Bennett Spring State Park’s Women’s Free Fishing Day event.

At Women’s Free Fishing Day, which will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on that day, fishing is free for all girls and women. There is no license or daily tag fee for these anglers. They can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on the evening of Sept. 27 or any time during the event on Sept. 28. During the event, a portion of the park’s Zone 2 and Zone 3 fishing areas will be specially stocked and reserved for female anglers. This event is sponsored by MDC, Capital City Fly Fishers, Ozark Fly Fishers, Conservation Federation of Missouri, Bennett Spring Fly Tying Group, Bennett Spring State Park, and the Bennett Spring State Park Store.

Also, as part of the Sept. 28 Women’s Free Fishing Day event, volunteers including the Capital City Fly Fishers, will be at the park demonstrating fly tying, knots, fly casting and giving out attendance prizes.

There is no registration for this event. People can get more information at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192584

People can also get more information by calling Bennett Spring Hatchery at 417-532-4418 or e-mail Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov.