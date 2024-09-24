First Commonwealth Announces Groundbreaking of New Lehighton Financial Center

First Commonwealth Logo

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new Lehighton Financial Center, located at 1241 Blakeslee Blvd Drive E, Lehighton, PA. Set to be completed in 2025, the new 2,600 square feet Financial Center is a testament to First Commonwealth's unwavering commitment to the Lehighton community. It symbolizes their dedication to serving their members with excellence and innovation.Donna LoStocco, President and CEO of First Commonwealth shared her enthusiasm for this new chapter - "This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for First Commonwealth and our members. Our new Lehighton Financial Center will not only offer enhanced services and cutting-edge amenities but also reinforce our dedication to positively impacting the communities we serve. We look forward to continuing our growth journey and empowering financial resilience among all our members."The current Lehighton Financial Center, located at 1241 Blakeslee Blvd Drive E, Suite 22, Lehighton, PA, will continue to operate seamlessly until the new location is fully functional.The groundbreaking event, which will feature members of First Commonwealth and Boyle Construction leadership, will take place on Wednesday, September 25th, at 12:30 pm. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.To learn more about First Commonwealth's offerings, visit firstcomcu.org

