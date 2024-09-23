Four SC schools named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver has announced that four South Carolina schools were recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups. The U.S. Department of Education named more than 350 schools across the country as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Monday.

“These four schools exemplify South Carolina’s commitment to providing an exceptional education for every child who calls the Palmetto State home,” said State Superintendent Ellen Weaver. “The students, staff, and families connected to these schools all share a unified vision for excellence and their dedication is truly worth celebrating. Congratulations to Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, Langston Charter Middle School, Academic Magnet High School, and Sand Hill Elementary School on this special achievement!”

The four South Carolina schools recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are:



Buist Academy for Advanced Studies (Exemplary High Performing School)

Charleston County School District

Charleston

Langston Charter Middle School (Exemplary High Performing School)

Charter Institute at Erskine

Greenville

Academic Magnet High School (Exemplary High Performing School)

Charleston County School District

North Charleston

Sand Hill Elementary School (Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School)

Dorchester School District Two

Summerville

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. The award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning. These schools serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the nation.

NOTE: Photographs and brief descriptions of the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at here.