NEW AWARD-WINNING BOOK IN CHILDREN’S LITERATURE IS LIKENED TO LITERARY GREATS AND PREDICTED TO BE A BELOVED GLOBAL HIT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New award-winning children’s book, written and illustrated by Dr. D.W. Knight, TONGUE TEASERS: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins – A Taste of the Poems Before the Music, receives the NYC Big Book Award for Best in Children’s Humor category and makes a magical impression with the CEO of The Golden Wizard Book Prize in London and receives the “Get-it” verdict from Kirkus Reviews The Golden Wizard Book Prize CEO Louise Jane’s review of TONGUE TEASERS: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins - A Taste of the Poems Before the Music | Goodreads "In my childhood, poetry books were my greatest love, and this book by Dr. D.W. Knight brought back fond memories of those carefree days and the brilliance of my favourite writers. It is such a phenomenal piece of work that stands out as one of the finest contributions to children's literature. In fact, from the very first page I found myself genuinely in awe of this author’s poetic talent. The way they weave words together is nothing short of magical, the rhymes are so smooth and fluid that they practically dance off the tongue, making each offering an absolute joy to read aloud. Laugh-along is most definitely a fitting description for this creation, as it captures the spirit of whimsical poetry beautifully. I found myself chuckling again and again, as Knight's imaginative flair and sharp wit are seamlessly integrated into every verse.An especially exciting highlight of this book is the inclusion of a QR code, giving readers the chance to experience the poems in a musical format. This interactive feature not only showcases Knight's sensational artistry but also makes the poems even more engaging and memorable. The exceptional artwork again takes me back to the timeless poetry books I still treasure, and I believe this one will also be a beloved keepsake for future generations, fostering a love for language and literature among young readers. All in all, it’s a remarkable piece of work that deserves every bit of praise it receives; if it doesn’t become a global hit, I’ll be utterly shocked!"Additionally, Kirkus Reviews posted about Tongue Teasers on their website TONGUE TEASERS | Kirkus Reviews:"Author-Illustrator Knight’s book of rhyming poems emphasizes fun, wordplay, and imagination. The rhyming metered verse of many of the works in this book could prepare a young reader to love, instead of fear, classic poetry. “Bubba Bogans,” for instance, is an enjoyably silly poem with sound devices that echo the work of Alfred, Lord Tennyson: “Again, aboard the boat he’d bought, / Upon the billowed brine, / A hopeful Bubba Bogans sought / The creature’s island shrine.” In “Book Problem,” a tome named Sarah has a crush on a hardcover named Ben, but she’s too shy to tell him: “So days went by, then weeks and months, / And soon her friends agreed / That Ben was great except that he / Was just too hard to read.” “The Giant,” short and sharp, reads like a Leonard Cohen work for kids: “Strong and fierce the giant came / And tore the town to tatters. / He caught the king then - never mind, / That’s all that really matters.” There’s no shortage of puns throughout the book, as well. In “The Sun,” the titular heavenly body plans a feast and that learns no one will share it: “The poor sunset his table for one.” Some poems are song lyrics, and a QR code on the first page of the book links to accompanying music. Poems about butts, flatulence, and boogers come in quick succession in “Double Moon Dilemma,” “Jacuzzi,” and “Booger,” respectively. Other works, though, are more sensitive and revealing: “The Tribe,” for instance, is about valuing things other than appearances and material wealth; “Soar Like a Ninja” effectively acknowledges the existence of external and internal bullies. The narcissistic speaker of “Number One” may help young readers spot such unpleasant behavior in real life. Knight’s black-and-white pen-and-ink drawings initially seem like mere doodles, but they prove to be incredibly complex; some of the more fantastical poems end with wildly detailed two-page spreads. There’s an undeniably addictive quality to this book, and the rhythm and irrepressible images will likely make youngsters want to keep reading. A smart, hilarious, and highly creative poetry collection."Tongue Teasers is a collection of illustrated poems written in rhyming verse with hilarious wordplay and outlandish inventiveness imbued with wit, life-lessons and wisdom that transcend age but equally entertain children with zany, memorable characters, making this book a favorite for all ages!The author’s brother, Bradford Knight, composed music inspired by some of the poetry within Tongue Teasers and released it under the name GiGGLE SPOON Laugh-Along Songs Album One. The book includes a QR code to give the reader with a smart phone the ability to listen to the songs.Tongue Teasers is the foundational body of work that inspired GiGGLE SPOON Laugh-Along Songbooks which is the artistic collaboration of two brothers – one a poet and artist, the other a composer, singer-songwriter and musician. Combining their talents, the brothers create laugh-along songbooks using rhyming verse and catchy original songs, serving up laughter to the kid in all of us! Learn more at: www.gigglespoon.com ###

