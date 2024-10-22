TONGUE TEASERS NAMED WINNER BY THE NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® FOR CHILDREN’S HUMOR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized Los Angeles’ new children’s book author and illustrator Dr. D.W. Knight and his book TONGUE TEASERS: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins – A Taste of the Poems Before the Music as the WINNER in the category of Children’s Humor.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters.TONGUE TEASERS: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins – A Taste of the Poems Before the Music is a newly published collection of illustrated poems written in rhyming verse with hilarious wordplay and outlandish inventiveness imbued with wit, life-lessons and wisdom that transcend age but equally entertain children with zany, memorable characters, making this book a favorite for all ages!The author’s brother, Bradford Knight, composed music inspired by some of the poetry within Tongue Teasers and released it under the name GiGGLE SPOON Laugh-Along Songs Album One. The book includes a QR code to give the reader with a smart phone the ability to listen to the songs.Tongue Teasers is the foundational body of work that inspired GiGGLE SPOON Laugh-Along Songbooks which is the artistic collaboration of two brothers – one a poet and artist, the other a composer, singer-songwriter and musician. Combining their talents, the brothers create laugh-along songbooks using rhyming verse and catchy original songs, serving up laughter to the kid in all of us!NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first-time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few.“We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can’t wait to share these books with a global readership,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ YouTube Channel http://youtube.com/c/IndependentPressAwardSpringNYCBigBookAwardFall Join us for Spring 2025, www.IndependentPressAward.com and BookCAMP 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp ###

