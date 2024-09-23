Submit Release
CBP officers seize over 100 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed throughout vehicle

CALEXICO, Calif., — CBP officers assigned to the Calexico East Port of Entry seized approximately 120 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed throughout the entirety of a vehicle last week.

The discovery took place on Monday, September 16, at approximately 1:20 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 27-year-old woman driving a white sedan through the port’s vehicle SENTRI lane. Following initial inspection, CBP officers referred both the driver and vehicle for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the vehicle, revealing anomalies. A CBP K9 team conducted a cursory inspection of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

 

With the assistance of port imaging technology and a CBP K9 team, CBP officers discover packages of illicit fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle's door frame.

 

Upon further examination, CBP officers extracted a total of 82 packages concealed within the vehicle’s doors, quarter panels, spare tire, and firewall. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of approximately 120 pounds.

“Our officers have successfully intercepted a substantial quantity of blue fentanyl pills, thwarting a significant threat to community safety,” stated Roque Caza, Port Director of the Area Port of Calexico. “I am immensely proud of our officers whose continued commitment and relentless vigilance have been instrumental in disrupting drug smuggling along our southern borders.”

 

CBP officers discover illicit fentanyl concealed inside the vehicle's rear quarter panel.

 

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

