CBP officers seize over 100 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed throughout vehicle
CALEXICO, Calif., — CBP officers assigned to the Calexico East Port of Entry seized approximately 120 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed throughout the entirety of a vehicle last week.
The discovery took place on Monday, September 16, at approximately 1:20 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 27-year-old woman driving a white sedan through the port’s vehicle SENTRI lane. Following initial inspection, CBP officers referred both the driver and vehicle for further examination.
In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the vehicle, revealing anomalies. A CBP K9 team conducted a cursory inspection of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.
Upon further examination, CBP officers extracted a total of 82 packages concealed within the vehicle’s doors, quarter panels, spare tire, and firewall. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of approximately 120 pounds.
“Our officers have successfully intercepted a substantial quantity of blue fentanyl pills, thwarting a significant threat to community safety,” stated Roque Caza, Port Director of the Area Port of Calexico. “I am immensely proud of our officers whose continued commitment and relentless vigilance have been instrumental in disrupting drug smuggling along our southern borders.”
CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.
This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.
