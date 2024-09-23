Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted for rape
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend encountered a man wanted by the Columbus, Ohio Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant for rape.
“Sexual abuse can be devastating to those who endure it,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Thorough border inspections help stop those sought by law enforcement for this heinous crime and, in turn, contribute to the security of our communities.”
On Sunday, Sept. 22, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred Luis Miguel Toro Gonzalez, 28, a citizen of Venezuela, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases, verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an active felony warrant for rape issued by the Columbus, Ohio Police Department. CBP officers confirmed the warrant and transported Toro Gonzalez to Webb County jail to await criminal proceedings.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.