Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted for rape

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend encountered a man wanted by the Columbus, Ohio Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant for rape.

“Sexual abuse can be devastating to those who endure it,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Thorough border inspections help stop those sought by law enforcement for this heinous crime and, in turn, contribute to the security of our communities.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred Luis Miguel Toro Gonzalez, 28, a citizen of Venezuela, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases, verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an active felony warrant for rape issued by the Columbus, Ohio Police Department. CBP officers confirmed the warrant and transported Toro Gonzalez to Webb County jail to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

