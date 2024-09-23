Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed supplemental motions in ongoing lawsuits against Travis County and Bexar County regarding unlawful voter registration programs after discovering that a resident deceased since 1980 received a voter registration application urging the deceased recipient to register.

Documents obtained by the Office of the Attorney General show that Travis County, likely relying on information obtained through an unlawful contract with the partisan-affiliated vendor Civic Government Solutions, mailed an unsolicited voter registration form on September 18 to a resident who passed away forty-four years ago in 1980. Travis County encouraged the resident, or whoever received the form, to complete the application and submit it without regard to whether the recipient was alive, or otherwise lawfully eligible to vote.

In response to the new revelations, Attorney General Paxton has filed supplemental motions in the lawsuits against Travis and Bexar counties challenging their unlawful contracts with the partisan-affiliated Civic Government Solutions.

“These counties have already sought to avoid judicial review of their blatantly illegal election programs. Now, one of these programs sent a voter registration application to a resident who has been deceased for more than forty years,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These programs undermine election integrity and unequivocally must be stopped while litigation continues.”

If you suspect an election violation, or have had a similar experience, you may contact our tipline at [email protected].

To read the Travis County supplemental motion, click here.

To read the Bexar County supplemental motion, click here.