DruvStar Secures Regulatory Approval to Offer its Data Safety and Governance Solutions to Gaming Operators in Virginia

DruvStar

DruvStar

Expanding Footprint to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Compliance for Virginia Gaming Operators

Achieving regulatory approval in Virginia is a significant accomplishment for DruvStar. It underscores our commitment to expanding our reach and enhancing the security landscape for gaming operators.”
— Manjit Gombra Singh
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, a leading cyber defense solution provider specializing in the Tribal and Gaming sectors, proudly announces that it has received regulatory approval to offer its premium cybersecurity services to gaming operators in Virginia.

This critical milestone under the Commonwealth of Virginia Gaming Laws and Regulations enables DruvStar to extend its comprehensive data security and governance solutions to another vital gaming market, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding gaming operations against the escalating threats of cyberattacks and data breaches.

DruvStar’s regulatory approval in Virginia adds to its existing regulatory approvals in other states, including Nevada, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Washington, Ohio, Colorado, and Maryland, establishing the company as a market leader in the gaming industry.

“Achieving regulatory approval in Virginia is a significant accomplishment for DruvStar. It underscores our commitment to expanding our reach and enhancing the security landscape for gaming operators,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, CEO and Founder of DruvStar.

“Our cybersecurity services are specifically designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements, ensuring that our gaming clients can focus on their core operations without worrying about cyber threats. We are excited to bring DruvStar’s advanced security capabilities to Virginia.”

About DruvStar
DruvStar specializes in cybersecurity and data protection for the gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries, safeguarding assets in cloud, on-premises, remote, and hybrid environments. With a mission to bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity to small and medium businesses, DruvStar draws on over 100 years of combined industry experience. At its core is a certified, Vegas-based Security Operations Center (SOC) operating 24/7 to respond to cyber threats preemptively. DruvStar offers a comprehensive suite of services, including security assessment, governance, risk management, and AI-driven cybersecurity products for data safety, ensuring robust protection in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

To learn more, please visit https://DruvStar.com

Viral Patel
DruvStar
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DruvStar Secures Regulatory Approval to Offer its Data Safety and Governance Solutions to Gaming Operators in Virginia

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Viral Patel
DruvStar
Company/Organization
DruvStar
6671 S LAS VEGAS BLVD, UNIT 210
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119 3289
United States
+1 702-769-8778
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions. With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business.

Druvstar

More From This Author
DruvStar Secures Regulatory Approval to Offer its Data Safety and Governance Solutions to Gaming Operators in Virginia
DruvStar's AI/ML Platform, DataVision, Successfully Fortifies Indian Head Casino's Data Security Operations
DruvStar Expands its International Intellectual Property Portfolio with Canadian Patent Approval for DataVision
View All Stories From This Author