World Parkinson Coalition® Announces new WPC 2026 Ambassadors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) announced the appointment of 16 new Parkinson Ambassadors and 10 Science Ambassadors for the 7th World Parkinson Congress Parkinson Ambassadors (PwP) draw on their years of experience as advocates in the Parkinson’s community to act as Ambassadors for the WPC in the time leading up to the World Parkinson Congress taking place May 24-27 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.The Science Ambassadors not only engage in groundbreaking research to unravel the complexities of Parkinson's, but they also maintain strong connections within the global Parkinson's community. They recognize the importance of basic scientists collaborating and learning directly from individuals living with Parkinson's. The Science Ambassadors have engaged with government agencies, founded nonprofit organizations, spearheaded advocacy movements in their respective nations, mentored and educated newly diagnosed individuals, and tirelessly fought for improved care within the Parkinson's community.Together these Ambassadors represent 12 different countries and bring an array of experience to this very important outreach. These Ambassadors will promote a truly unique international conference in the Parkinson’s field. Every three years, the WPC unites basic scientists, neurologists, general practitioners, nurses, rehabilitation specialists (PT, OT, SLP), and a diverse range of other healthcare professionals (including social workers, genetic counselors and dietitians), alongside individuals with Parkinson's (PwP) and their caregivers. Our mission is to foster collaboration among experts and those living with Parkinson's to enhance mutual understanding and advance both clinical practices and research aimed at discovering new treatments—focusing on their purpose, impact, and application."We are thrilled with our newest group of Ambassadors," stated WPC Executive Director, Elizabeth Pollard. "Their extensive experience in Parkinson's research, personal journeys with PD, and advocacy work within their communities provide them with valuable insights into what truly supports individuals with Parkinson's. As they advocate for the WPC, they will also work to raise global awareness about Parkinson's as we approach the 7th World Parkinson Congress. The impact of the World Parkinson Congress can be significant for both scientists and individuals living with Parkinson's, making their advocacy role essential to the success of this exceptional event."WPC 2026 Parkinson AmbassadorsMargie Alley (USA)Jagdeep Aujla (UK)Monique Bosman (the Netherlands)Sheenagh Bottrell (Australia)Dianne Bramble (Canada)Shane Breslin (Ireland)Lori DePorter (USA)Naomi Estolas (USA)Julie Fitzgerald (USA)Marlene Kendrick (USA)Sharon Krischer (USA)Myriam Penninckx (Belgium)Paqui Ruiz (Spain)Edgar Valdmanis (Norway)Tony Wilkinson (Ireland)Margie Zimmerman (USA)WPC 2026 Science AmbassadorsElena Berti, MPsych (Italy)Sarah Davies, PhD (Australia)Carina Hellqvist, PhD (Sweden)Paulo Henrique Silva Pelicioni, PhD (Australia)Priscila Delgado Hodges, MS, CGC (USA)Chirine Katrib, PhD (France)Patrick Lewis, BSc, PhD (UK)Roberta Marongiu, PhD (USA)Julia Obergasteiger, PhD (Canada)Victoria de los Angeles Soto Linan (Canada)"The World Parkinson Congress is a real highlight for the Parkinson's community - it brings together people living with Parkinson's, researchers and clinicians in a way that no other meeting does,” said researcher Patrick Lewis from the UK. “This promises to be an exceptional congress, and comes at really exciting time as our improved understanding of what causes Parkinson's is propelling novel treatments into development and clinical trials. As a basic researcher, my message to other Parkinson's researchers is that they should not miss this."Learn more about the Ambassadors and the 7th World Parkinson Congress here About the World Parkinson Coalitionand WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while influencing future research and care options. The WPC 2026 will attract more than 4,000 delegates. Learn more at: http://www.wpc2026.org/ About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than 11.8 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet. While Parkinson’s disease is characterized by limited functional ability, a variety of nonmotor and motor symptoms significantly impact the quality of life of both people living with PD and their care partners. This can include resting tremor, muscle rigidity, paid, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

