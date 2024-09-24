How Harnessing The Power of the Hispanic Workforce Can Accelerate Business Success

Marcela Manjarrez Eeleases "The CEO's Competitive Advantage" With Forbes Books

“The CEO’s Competitive Advantage: Harnessing the Power of the Hispanic Workforce to Drive Business Success” by Marcela Manjarrez is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The CEO’s Competitive Advantage: Harnessing the Power of the Hispanic Workforce to Drive Business Success" by Marcela Manjarrez is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Manjarrez’s insightful new work is available on Amazon In her groundbreaking book, Manjarrez draws upon her extensive experience as a corporate leader and her personal journey as a Mexican immigrant who ascended to senior leadership positions, including the C-suite of a Fortune 25 company and corporate board director positions in major U.S. companies. "The CEO’s Competitive Advantage" makes a relevant, data-driven case for the profound potential of Hispanic and other non-traditional talent for achieving business excellence.As the largest minority in the United States, Hispanics are projected to represent 29% of the population within the next 25 years and 78% of net new workers by 2030, yet they remain underrepresented in leadership roles. Manjarrez highlights how leaders can leverage this untapped talent by identifying educational barriers, expanding mentorship and development programs, and holding leadership accountable for measurable results to give their organizations a competitive advantage within the US and globally.“From a business standpoint, leaders and companies that learn how to capitalize on the untapped Hispanic pool and unleash its potential will have a significant competitive advantage,” Manjarrez said. “An intentional infusion of Hispanic and other nontraditional talent will not only strengthen the fabric and culture of these organizations to benefit all who work within them, but it is also something responsible and enlightened organizations ought to be doing anyway.”Manjarrez’s book is a call to action for CEOs and other senior leaders to build inclusive corporate cultures that empower all employees to contribute to their fullest potential. Through interviews with leading economists and C-suite executives, the book provides a blueprint for organizations to cultivate a multi-faceted and sustainable leadership pipeline to drive business success.About the AuthorMarcela Manjarrez is an economist, C-suite executive, and corporate board director with over two decades of experience driving business transformation, including at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Fortune 25 healthcare enterprise Centene. A sought-after keynote speaker and advisor, Manjarrez helps CEOs and organizations elevate their reputation and strategic communications efforts, as well as understanding how to tap into the power of Hispanic and other nontraditional talent to drive business success. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Missouri-Saint Louis and a master’s in economics from Washington University in St. Louis. She is certified by Harvard Business School in Making Corporate Boards more Effective. Manjarrez currently serves on several corporate and nonprofit boards and resides in St. Louis, Missouri.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactElisabeth Lynch, elynch@forbesbooks.com

