Four Maryland Public Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Four Maryland Public Schools Named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Elementary schools in BCPS, HCPSS and MCPS honored for outstanding academic achievement

BALTIMORE (September 23, 2024) – Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona named four Maryland public schools from Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

This year’s Maryland Blue Ribbon schools are Chapel Hill Elementary, Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS); Worthington Elementary, Howard County Public School System (HCPSS); and Bells Mill Elementary and Woodfield Elementary, both from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). Bells Mill also received Blue Ribbon School honors in 1988.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said Secretary Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

“The State Board is pleased to recognize the achievements of these four exceptional schools,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board of Education President. “This prestigious honor reflects their unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching practices, and the cultivation of a supportive learning environment.”

“Our Blue Ribbon Schools represent the transformative power of outstanding teaching and learning. They are models of success and progress for schools throughout Maryland,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “As we elevate public education for every child, we commend these four school communities on achieving this tremendous honor and applaud every Blue Ribbon School recognized this year.”

The four new Blue Ribbon Schools were among 10 honored overall in Maryland this year. Approximately 180 Maryland public schools have achieved National Blue Ribbon honors to date. The program began in 1982 and the first awards were given in 1983. Since then, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized the performance of more than 9,000 schools nationwide for academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

