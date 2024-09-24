Egnyte Recognized as a Leader in Seven Categories of the G2 Fall 2024 Report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egnyte , a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by software marketplace G2 as a category leader and top-ranked vendor in several Fall 2024 reports. The company continues to earn leadership positions in key categories, including Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Partners, Cloud Content Collaboration, Data Governance, Data-Centric Security, Data Security, Encryption Key Management, and Sensitive Data Discovery.“We are committed to bringing our customers one unified content management platform that addresses the multifaceted challenges organizations face in managing, securing, and governing their data,” stated Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer of Egnyte. “This acknowledgment from G2, based on authentic user feedback, validates our strategy of delivering an integrated suite of tools that empower businesses to collaborate efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and compliance.”G2 evaluates products based on reviews from its user base. It uses a proprietary algorithm to rank solutions from data aggregated from customers, online sources, and social networks. Reviewers continue to recognize Egnyte for its secure file sharing capabilities, with prominent rankings including:Ranked No. 1 in the Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Partners Results Index.Ranked No. 1 in the Cloud Content Collaboration Usability Index.Ranked No. 1 in the Data Governance Results Index.Ranked No. 1 in the Data-Centric Security Relationship Index.Ranked No. 1 in the Data Security Usability Index.Ranked No. 1 in the Encryption Key Management Usability Index.Ranked No. 1 in the Sensitive Data Discovery Results Index.Notable feedback from reviewers this quarter includes:With Egnyte, I have a reliable place to store and access all of my work whenever I need it, making it the perfect choice for file sharing. With this service, I can easily sync my files across all my devices and access them from anywhere. When dealing with large amounts of data or collaborating with colleagues, the time saved by quickly and efficiently uploading and downloading files is invaluable. In areas where mobility is critical, the platform's ability to provide access from any device - at home, in the office or on the road - has proven to be a significant benefit. - Vahe P., Senior Android Developer for Information Technology and Services companyThanks to Egnyte, I was able to establish engagement and sharing mechanisms for constant file sharing, which has a great impact on our day-to-day business. Our company's sensitive and confidential data is protected thanks to its advanced encryption, role-based access restrictions and compliance with numerous security requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA. Connecting files to the cloud for our storage has proven to be very streamlined. - Beatricia S., Sales Specialist for Information Technology and Services companyTo learn more about what users have to say about Egnyte, visit our G2 review page , and to set up an Egnyte platform demo, visit here About EgnyteEgnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com

