Visit Philadelphia Brings Banned Books Activation to New York City and Washington D.C. in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

PHILADELPHIA, September 11, 2024 – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Visit Philadelphia is taking the popular Little Free(dom) Library activation to New York City and Washington D.C., marking the project’s first foray outside Philadelphia. Two thousand banned books by Hispanic and Latino authors will be distributed from a walk-in version of the Little Free(dom) Library at two marquee events: the NY Latin Food Festival on September 13-14 and Fiesta DC on September 28.

The Little Free(dom) Library initiative underscores Philadelphia’s commitment as the nation’s birthplace to making stories by underrepresented groups accessible to residents and visitors. Mini libraries stocked with banned books have been placed at high-traffic visitor hubs across the city. To date, more than 7,000 books have been distributed during various heritage months.

“We are excited to take the Little Free(dom) Library beyond Philadelphia for the first time, showcasing our city’s dedication to celebrating every voice and every story,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “By bringing this initiative to key markets like New York City and Washington D.C., we’re inviting people to experience Philadelphia’s welcoming and inclusive culture firsthand, where diverse narratives are embraced and amplified.”

Little Free(dom) Library debuted in February 2024 with a TV commercial featuring Ms. Joyce Abbott, the inspiration behind Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-winning series Abbott Elementary. A refreshed 30-second version of this spot will be run on YouTube later this month, reaching audiences in Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and New York City.

The Little Free(dom) Library initiative is part of Visit Philadelphia’s ongoing In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union series, which aims to showcase the city as a premier welcoming, inclusive and respectful destination for U.S. travel. These oversized library installations also feature vibrant, community-inspired artwork by local Philadelphia artist Alloyius McIlwaine, symbolizing the powerful role storytelling plays in shaping culture.

All books are available for free and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visitors will be allowed to enter the library and select the book of their choice.

Featured titles by Hispanic authors include:

Tito Puente, Mambo King by Monica Brown

How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez

An African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Ortiz

The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros.

Additionally, attendees at both the NY Latin Food Festival and Fiesta DC can enter to win a Philadelphia Experience Prize Pack featuring:

A two-night stay at a Philadelphia hotel (valued at $600, stay must be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2024)

A $150 gift card to Bolo Restaurant

A $100 gift card to the Julia de Burgos Bookstore at Taller Puertorriqueño

A $200 Amtrak gift card

The Little Free(dom) Library will be at the following festivals:

NY Latin Food Festival

Pier 76 – 408 12th Ave West, New York, NY 10018

Friday, September 13, 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Fiesta DC

700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20408

Saturday, September 28, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Visit Philadelphia’s In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union series showcases Philadelphia as a welcoming and inclusive destination. Previous installments include Drag Queen Story Time at Independence Hall, Hispanic Voices, and Common Threads. As the official destination marketing organization for the city, Visit Philadelphia works to honor the nation’s history, while also acknowledging that the Founding Fathers’ vision of America does not reflect how many of our values have evolved over time.

