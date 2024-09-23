Daily Session Report for Monday, September 23, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, September 23 - House of Representatives

September 23, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:22 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report as authorized by Act 12 of 2020, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding the Fourth Annual Report of the Election Law and Advisory Board for the year ending June 30, 2024

· A report as directed by House Resolution 47 of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding Voting Rights of the Formerly Incarcerated: Knowledge, Outreach, and Data Patterns of Qualified Electors in Pennyslvania

· The 5th and final report as directed by Senate Resolution 47 of 2019, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding the Delivery of High-Speed Broadband Services in Unserved and Underserved Areas of the Commonwealth

· An annual report as required under the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Re-Employment Fund Annual Report for Calendar Year 2023; Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2024

· An annual report as required under the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund Annual Report June 30, 2024

· An annual report as required by Act 24 of 2021, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Waivers and Refunds Annual Report for state Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024

· An annual report as required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996 Section 2706 as amended, from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development regarding the 2024 Mid-Year Allocation Report

· An annual report as required by the Public Utility Code, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2023 - 2028

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Donna Bullock.

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Stephen Kinsey.

The chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 195th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on July, 16, 2024.

The chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 201st Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on July, 16, 2024.

The Chair appoints Representative Peter Schweyer to be the Chair of the Committee on Ethics.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2328

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1567

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1567

Bills Referred

HR 497 State Government

HR 498 State Government

HR 499 Human Services

HR 500 Health

HR 501 Rules

HR 502 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 503 Health

HR 504 Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 505 Labor And Industry

HR 506 Health

HR 507 Labor And Industry

HR 508 Judiciary

HR 509 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 510 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 511 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 512 Commerce

HR 513 Liquor Control

HR 514 Health

HR 515 State Government

HR 516 State Government

HR 517 Health

HR 518 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 519 Human Services

HR 520 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 521 State Government

HR 522 Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 523 Health

HR 524 Health

HR 525 Human Services

HR 526 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 527 Education

HR 528 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 529 State Government

HR 530 State Government

HR 531 Health

HR 532 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 533 Education

HB 2136 Health

HB 2362 Education

HB 2498 Housing And Community Development

HB 2499 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2500 Health

HB 2501 Transportation

HB 2502 Local Government

HB 2503 Judiciary

HB 2504 Children And Youth

HB 2505 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2506 Children And Youth

HB 2507 Local Government

HB 2508 Game And Fisheries

HB 2509 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2510 Insurance

HB 2511 Game And Fisheries

HB 2512 Judiciary

HB 2513 Local Government

HB 2514 Education

HB 2515 Housing And Community Development

HB 2516 Finance

HB 2517 Health

HB 2518 Gaming Oversight

HB 2519 Education

HB 2520 Gaming Oversight

HB 2521 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2522 Transportation

HB 2523 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2524 Human Services

HB 2525 Judiciary

HB 2526 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2527 Judiciary

HB 2528 Judiciary

HB 2529 Judiciary

HB 2530 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2531 Game And Fisheries

HB 2532 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2533 Human Services

HB 2534 Game And Fisheries

HB 2535 Commerce

HB 2536 Finance

HB 2537 Finance

HB 2538 State Government

HB 2539 Judiciary

HB 2540 Labor And Industry

HB 2541 Local Government

HB 2542 State Government

HB 2543 Judiciary

HB 2544 Finance

HB 2545 Finance

HB 2546 Education

HB 2547 Education

HB 2548 Labor And Industry

HB 2549 Health

HB 2550 Education

HB 2551 Gaming Oversight

HB 2552 Finance

HB 2553 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2554 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2555 Human Services

HB 2556 Judiciary

HB 2557 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2558 Judiciary

HB 2559 Labor And Industry

HB 2560 Human Services

HB 2561 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2562 Insurance

HB 2563 Insurance

HB 2564 Insurance

HB 2565 Finance

HB 2566 Labor And Industry

HB 2567 Education

HB 2568 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2569 Local Government

HB 2570 State Government

HB 2571 State Government

HB 2572 Education

HB 2573 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2574 Finance

HB 2575 State Government

HB 2576 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 169 Judiciary

SB 170 Judiciary

SB 667 Commerce

SB 1255 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Reported from Rules Committee and Tabled pursuant to Rule 22:

HB 42

HB 93

HB 589

HB 653

HB 782

HB 1359

HB 1423

HB 1728

HB 1742

HB 1849

HB 1879

HB 1891

HB 1952

HB 1976

HB 2037

HB 2045

HB 2068

HB 2165

HB 2212

HB 2226

HB 2238

HB 2254

HB 2294

HB 2295

HB 2311

HB 2348

HB 2353

HB 2356

HB 2360

HB 2363

HB 2373

HB 2382

HB 2384

HB 2386

HB 2394

HB 2402

HB 2412

HB 2428

HB 2430

HB 2450

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1891

HB 2294

HB 2295

HB 2450

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.