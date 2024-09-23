Daily Session Report for Monday, September 23, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, September 23 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 23, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:22 P.M.
Non-Voting Session
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report as authorized by Act 12 of 2020, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding the Fourth Annual Report of the Election Law and Advisory Board for the year ending June 30, 2024
· A report as directed by House Resolution 47 of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding Voting Rights of the Formerly Incarcerated: Knowledge, Outreach, and Data Patterns of Qualified Electors in Pennyslvania
· The 5th and final report as directed by Senate Resolution 47 of 2019, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding the Delivery of High-Speed Broadband Services in Unserved and Underserved Areas of the Commonwealth
· An annual report as required under the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Re-Employment Fund Annual Report for Calendar Year 2023; Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2024
· An annual report as required under the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund Annual Report June 30, 2024
· An annual report as required by Act 24 of 2021, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Waivers and Refunds Annual Report for state Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024
· An annual report as required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996 Section 2706 as amended, from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development regarding the 2024 Mid-Year Allocation Report
· An annual report as required by the Public Utility Code, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2023 - 2028
The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Donna Bullock.
The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Stephen Kinsey.
The chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 195th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on July, 16, 2024.
The chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 201st Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on July, 16, 2024.
The Chair appoints Representative Peter Schweyer to be the Chair of the Committee on Ethics.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2328
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1567
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1567
Bills Referred
HR 497 State Government
HR 498 State Government
HR 499 Human Services
HR 500 Health
HR 501 Rules
HR 502 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 503 Health
HR 504 Environmental Resources And Energy
HR 505 Labor And Industry
HR 506 Health
HR 507 Labor And Industry
HR 508 Judiciary
HR 509 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 510 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 511 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 512 Commerce
HR 513 Liquor Control
HR 514 Health
HR 515 State Government
HR 516 State Government
HR 517 Health
HR 518 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 519 Human Services
HR 520 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 521 State Government
HR 522 Environmental Resources And Energy
HR 523 Health
HR 524 Health
HR 525 Human Services
HR 526 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 527 Education
HR 528 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 529 State Government
HR 530 State Government
HR 531 Health
HR 532 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 533 Education
HB 2136 Health
HB 2362 Education
HB 2498 Housing And Community Development
HB 2499 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2500 Health
HB 2501 Transportation
HB 2502 Local Government
HB 2503 Judiciary
HB 2504 Children And Youth
HB 2505 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 2506 Children And Youth
HB 2507 Local Government
HB 2508 Game And Fisheries
HB 2509 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2510 Insurance
HB 2511 Game And Fisheries
HB 2512 Judiciary
HB 2513 Local Government
HB 2514 Education
HB 2515 Housing And Community Development
HB 2516 Finance
HB 2517 Health
HB 2518 Gaming Oversight
HB 2519 Education
HB 2520 Gaming Oversight
HB 2521 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2522 Transportation
HB 2523 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2524 Human Services
HB 2525 Judiciary
HB 2526 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2527 Judiciary
HB 2528 Judiciary
HB 2529 Judiciary
HB 2530 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2531 Game And Fisheries
HB 2532 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2533 Human Services
HB 2534 Game And Fisheries
HB 2535 Commerce
HB 2536 Finance
HB 2537 Finance
HB 2538 State Government
HB 2539 Judiciary
HB 2540 Labor And Industry
HB 2541 Local Government
HB 2542 State Government
HB 2543 Judiciary
HB 2544 Finance
HB 2545 Finance
HB 2546 Education
HB 2547 Education
HB 2548 Labor And Industry
HB 2549 Health
HB 2550 Education
HB 2551 Gaming Oversight
HB 2552 Finance
HB 2553 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2554 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2555 Human Services
HB 2556 Judiciary
HB 2557 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2558 Judiciary
HB 2559 Labor And Industry
HB 2560 Human Services
HB 2561 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2562 Insurance
HB 2563 Insurance
HB 2564 Insurance
HB 2565 Finance
HB 2566 Labor And Industry
HB 2567 Education
HB 2568 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2569 Local Government
HB 2570 State Government
HB 2571 State Government
HB 2572 Education
HB 2573 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2574 Finance
HB 2575 State Government
HB 2576 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 169 Judiciary
SB 170 Judiciary
SB 667 Commerce
SB 1255 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Reported from Rules Committee and Tabled pursuant to Rule 22:
HB 42
HB 93
HB 589
HB 653
HB 782
HB 1359
HB 1423
HB 1728
HB 1742
HB 1849
HB 1879
HB 1891
HB 1952
HB 1976
HB 2037
HB 2045
HB 2068
HB 2165
HB 2212
HB 2226
HB 2238
HB 2254
HB 2294
HB 2295
HB 2311
HB 2348
HB 2353
HB 2356
HB 2360
HB 2363
HB 2373
HB 2382
HB 2384
HB 2386
HB 2394
HB 2402
HB 2412
HB 2428
HB 2430
HB 2450
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1891
HB 2294
HB 2295
HB 2450
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
