Daily Session Report for Monday, September 23, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, September 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 23, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:22 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         An annual report as authorized by Act 12 of 2020, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding the Fourth Annual Report of the Election Law and Advisory Board for the year ending June 30, 2024

·         A report as directed by House Resolution 47 of 2023, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding Voting Rights of the Formerly Incarcerated: Knowledge, Outreach, and Data Patterns of Qualified Electors in Pennyslvania

·         The 5th and final report as directed by Senate Resolution 47 of 2019, from the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission, regarding the Delivery of High-Speed Broadband Services in Unserved and Underserved Areas of the Commonwealth

·         An annual report as required under the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Re-Employment Fund Annual Report for Calendar Year 2023; Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2024

·         An annual report as required under the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund Annual Report June 30, 2024

·         An annual report as required by Act 24 of 2021, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Waivers and Refunds Annual Report for state Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024

·         An annual report as required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996 Section 2706 as amended, from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development regarding the 2024 Mid-Year Allocation Report

·         An annual report as required by the Public Utility Code, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2023 - 2028

 

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Donna Bullock.

 

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Stephen Kinsey.

 

The chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 195th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on July, 16, 2024.

 

The chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 201st Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on July, 16, 2024.

 

The Chair appoints Representative Peter Schweyer to be the Chair of the Committee on Ethics.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 2328

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1567

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1567

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 497     State Government

HR 498     State Government

HR 499     Human Services

HR 500     Health

HR 501     Rules

HR 502     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 503     Health

HR 504     Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 505     Labor And Industry

HR 506     Health

HR 507     Labor And Industry

HR 508     Judiciary

HR 509     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 510     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 511     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 512     Commerce

HR 513     Liquor Control

HR 514     Health

HR 515     State Government

HR 516     State Government

HR 517     Health

HR 518     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 519     Human Services

HR 520     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 521     State Government

HR 522     Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 523     Health

HR 524     Health

HR 525     Human Services

HR 526     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 527     Education

HR 528     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 529     State Government

HR 530     State Government

HR 531     Health

HR 532     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 533     Education

 

HB 2136   Health

HB 2362   Education

HB 2498   Housing And Community Development

HB 2499   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2500   Health

HB 2501   Transportation

HB 2502   Local Government

HB 2503   Judiciary

HB 2504   Children And Youth

HB 2505   Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2506   Children And Youth

HB 2507   Local Government

HB 2508   Game And Fisheries

HB 2509   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2510   Insurance

HB 2511   Game And Fisheries

HB 2512   Judiciary

HB 2513   Local Government

HB 2514   Education

HB 2515   Housing And Community Development

HB 2516   Finance

HB 2517   Health

HB 2518   Gaming Oversight

HB 2519   Education

HB 2520   Gaming Oversight

HB 2521   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2522   Transportation

HB 2523   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2524   Human Services

HB 2525   Judiciary

HB 2526   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2527   Judiciary

HB 2528   Judiciary

HB 2529   Judiciary

HB 2530   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2531   Game And Fisheries

HB 2532   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2533   Human Services

HB 2534   Game And Fisheries

HB 2535   Commerce

HB 2536   Finance

HB 2537   Finance

HB 2538   State Government

HB 2539   Judiciary

HB 2540   Labor And Industry

HB 2541   Local Government

HB 2542   State Government

HB 2543   Judiciary

HB 2544   Finance

HB 2545   Finance

HB 2546   Education

HB 2547   Education

HB 2548   Labor And Industry

HB 2549   Health

HB 2550   Education

HB 2551   Gaming Oversight

HB 2552   Finance

HB 2553   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2554   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2555   Human Services

HB 2556   Judiciary

HB 2557   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2558   Judiciary

HB 2559   Labor And Industry

HB 2560   Human Services

HB 2561   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2562   Insurance

HB 2563   Insurance

HB 2564   Insurance

HB 2565   Finance

HB 2566   Labor And Industry

HB 2567   Education

HB 2568   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2569   Local Government

HB 2570   State Government

HB 2571   State Government

HB 2572   Education

HB 2573   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2574   Finance

HB 2575   State Government

HB 2576   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

SB 169      Judiciary

SB 170      Judiciary

SB 667      Commerce

SB 1255    Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Reported from Rules Committee and Tabled pursuant to Rule 22:

 

HB 42

HB 93

HB 589

HB 653

HB 782

HB 1359

HB 1423

HB 1728

HB 1742

HB 1849

HB 1879

HB 1891

HB 1952

HB 1976

HB 2037

HB 2045

HB 2068

HB 2165

HB 2212

HB 2226

HB 2238

HB 2254

HB 2294

HB 2295

HB 2311

HB 2348

HB 2353

HB 2356

HB 2360

HB 2363

HB 2373

HB 2382

HB 2384

HB 2386

HB 2394

HB 2402

HB 2412

HB 2428

HB 2430

HB 2450

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1891

HB 2294

HB 2295

HB 2450

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, September 24, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

