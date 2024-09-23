Several Facility Improvement Projects Completed as Fall Camping Begins in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks

CANADA, September 23 - Released on September 23, 2024

Saskatchewan residents looking for a fall getaway can book their camping spot online in select provincial parks throughout October and take advantage of the quiet atmosphere and scenery. As visitors head to the parks, they can also enjoy various facility improvement projects completed this year, from new campgrounds and visitor centres to improved accessibility features.

"Fall is one of the best times to go camping, and we are pleased to offer another great season in parks across the province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Parks are quieter, the leaves are changing colours and the crisp weather at night makes for a cozy evening by a campfire. It's the perfect atmosphere to enjoy a relaxing getaway, and with all the projects completed throughout the year, what better time to explore the parks to their full potential?"

Fall Camping (October 1 to 31)

Until October 31, campsites at 11 provincial parks can still be reserved online: Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Douglas, Echo Valley, Good Spirit Lake, Great Blue Heron (until Oct. 7), Greenwater Lake, Moose Mountain, Rowan's Ravine and Saskatchewan Landing. Three additional parks will offer walk-in camping in October, with no reservations necessary: Danielson, Duck Mountain and Narrow Hills.

Services in the park will be limited in October, and camping rates will be reduced by $4 per night for electric and non-electric sites. Each campsite's available amenities, like electricity, sewer or toilets, will be indicated during reservation.

Winter camping will return to select provincial parks from November to March. More details to be announced in early November.

Facility Improvements in Provincial Parks

Multiple facility improvement projects were completed throughout Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks this year.

Completed projects include:

Meadow Lake Provincial Park: A new campground loop with 40 electrified campsites, service centre, additional flush washroom facilities and water treatment system within Waterhen Lake Campground.

Makwa Lake Provincial Park: A new accessible service centre at Stabler Point Campground.

Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park: A new, accessible day-use pavilion with a wood-burning firepit, food preparation area, barbecue, a serving table and accessible pathways leading to the space.

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park: A new play-structure at Pine Hill Campground.

Katepwa Point Provincial Park: A new accessible floating dock that features a gently sloping ramp, non-slip surfaces and a specialized transfer system that allows for seamless access from a wheelchair to a paddle boat, kayak or canoe.

Blackstrap Provincial Park: A new service centre at Kevin Misfeldt Campground.

Crooked Lake Provincial Park: A new Visitor Reception Centre.

A number of other projects started construction this year:

A new service centre at Nut Point Campground in Lac La Ronge Provincial Park;

Major road improvements and resurfacing at Pike Lake Provincial Park;

Water system upgrades at Narrow Hills Provincial Park and Moose Mountain Provincial Park;

A new trailer sewage dump at Lower Fishing Lake in Narrow Hills Provincial Park; and

New backcountry camping structures, including shelters, bear boxes, and waste-diverting toilets, at Moose Mountain Provincial Park.

These investments are part of the Government of Saskatchewan's investment of $13.3 million for capital projects and an additional $1.7 million for preventative maintenance in 2024-25.

To learn more about fall in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks and plan your trip, visit Sask Parks fall camping page at https://www.tourismsaskatchewan.com/places-to-go/provincial-parks/guides/fall-camping.

Learn more about Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks at saskparks.com.

-30-

For more information, contact: