Work Nearly Complete at John Paul II Collegiate

CANADA, September 23 - Released on September 23, 2024

Major renovations and additions at North Battleford's historic John Paul II Collegiate are nearing completion. This expansive project includes an addition to the school's cafeteria kitchen and industrial arts learning spaces along with upgrades to common areas, washrooms and more.

"The major renovations at John Paul II Collegiate not only support the safety and wellbeing of students and school staff, but also guarantees this historic school is built to enjoy for many years to come," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Our government continues to invest in major capital projects to meet the needs of our students, families and communities."

"The renovation and upgrades of the John Paul II Collegiate is not only an investment in educational infrastructure, but an investment into the younger generations of our province," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "This school renovation project provides another example of our commitment to building a brighter future for Saskatchewan."

"This project was at the top of our Board's priority list for capital funding," Light of Christ Catholic School Board Chair Glen Gantefoer said. "The government's decision to approve our request in 2020 was truly exciting. We are grateful for the government's commitment to renovate this historic building which allows us to offer exciting new learning opportunities to our students. This project is good for our school division and good for the community."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with an additional seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

