Saskatchewan Contributes $100,000 to Human Trafficking Summit #Notinmycity in 2025

CANADA, September 23 - Released on September 23, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that it will contribute $100,000 toward The Maddison Sessions, hosted by #NotInMyCity in Saskatoon this upcoming spring, as part of its commitment to address interpersonal violence in the province. Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross and Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre joined Canadian country star Paul Brandt at an announcement this morning.

Brandt founded #NotInMyCity in 2017. In 2023, the organization launched the first Maddison Sessions conference in Lake Louise, Alberta, for frontline investigators, including police officers and crown prosecutors, to share knowledge and resources to combat human trafficking across Canada. A second conference was held in Kelowna, British Columbia, in 2024.

The Maddison Sessions is named in honour of Maddison Fraser, who lost her life as a victim of human trafficking in Alberta. This summit helps frontline investigators develop a network of contacts at a national level to work together to combat human trafficking, sexual exploitation and gender-based violence.

"Awareness, prevention and intervention are all necessary to stop human trafficking and help those affected by this horrible crime," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. "Our government has launched an awareness campaign, and we fund programs and services. Now, by partnering with #NotInMyCity, by helping to bring together those in law enforcement working on the frontlines, we can do more to support survivors and help them find justice."

"This is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's investment of $27 million this year to combat interpersonal violence," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "We are doing everything we can to extend protection to victims, increase enforcement and promote awareness about human trafficking and its consequences."

"Awareness, combined with a 'no borders' approach to law enforcement ends exploitation," founder and CEO of #NotInMyCity Paul Brandt said. "The Government of Saskatchewan's support of 'The Maddison Sessions', a national front-line human trafficking investigator operational summit, sends a powerful message that human trafficking will not be tolerated in Saskatchewan. Not here. Not anywhere."

Funding from the Saskatchewan Government is provided through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

"Human trafficking is an abhorrent crime and all levels of government must collaborate to eliminate it from Canada," Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien said. "The federal government is urgently participating in this effort through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, which is funding initiatives like The Maddison Sessions that work on the frontlines to address human trafficking and support survivors."

This investment builds on Saskatchewan's ongoing work to address human trafficking, including:

$1.2 million over four years in Hope Restored Canada, to secure housing, counselling and treatment for survivors of human trafficking, through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence;

implementing legislation that allows for protection orders against human traffickers and enables survivors to initiate lawsuits against traffickers impacted by coerced debts; and

$6.4 million to fund police positions in the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team.

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget dedicates $31.7 million to a range of initiatives across government which address prevention of interpersonal violence and exploitation, including:

$439,000 to support 211 Saskatchewan and the Re:CONNECT crisis hotline for those at risk of interpersonal violence, including services available in 175 languages;

annualized funding of $328,000 (nearly $1 million over three years) dedicated to second-stage shelters for those escaping abuse;

an increase of $577,000 for community-based organizations, including those that provide supports and services to individuals and their families impacted by interpersonal violence and abuse; and

ongoing partnerships with community service providers for Family Intervention Rapid Support Teams.

Anyone seeking support and information about supports for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation can visit: https://abuse.sk.211.ca/.

For additional information on Saskatchewan's ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking, visit:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2024/may/07/government-launches-campaign-to-raise-awareness-of-human-trafficking-and-sexual-exploitation.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2023/december/08/province-invests-12m-to-support-survivors-of-human-trafficking.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2023/november/23/government-introduces-new-protections-for-human-trafficking-survivors.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/november/24/province-introduces-new-policing-team-to-fight-drugs-illegal-weapons-and-human-trafficking.

