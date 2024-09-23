Province Partners with Rick Hansen Foundation for Accessibility Training

CANADA, September 24 - Released on September 23, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with the Rick Hansen Foundation to deliver education and training on accessibility to public sector bodies and government employees, investing up to $160,000 as announced in the 2024-25 provincial budget.

"Our government is dedicated to fostering strong, inclusive communities and securing a brighter future by removing barriers that limit the full participation of individuals with disabilities," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Through our partnership with the Rick Hansen Foundation, we will raise awareness in the public sector and work to identify and address accessibility challenges."

The Accessible Saskatchewan Act and regulations, which came into effect on December 3, 2023, designate certain organizations as public sector bodies. Public sector bodies are organizations funded by the Government of Saskatchewan that provide or oversee services for citizens. Under the Act, government is also moving forward with its accessibility plan, which will be publicly posted by December 3, 2024.

The Rick Hansen Foundation is committed to improving accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities by raising awareness, dismantling barriers, and promoting universal access. Through accessibility ratings, educational initiatives, and advocacy, the Foundation strives to create a society where people of all ages and abilities can fully participate.

"We are pleased to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services and grateful for their continued leadership and commitment to improving accessibility in the province through accessibility training," Rick Hansen Foundation CEO Doramy Ehling said. "With almost 30 per cent of people in Saskatchewan identifying as having a disability and our aging population, the need to ensure our communities are barrier-free is more important than ever. Education is key to changing design culture and this funding will go a long way toward empowering change."

For more information about The Accessible Saskatchewan Act and related regulations, visit the Accessible Saskatchewan website.

