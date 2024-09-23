Gov. Henry McMaster To Announce Statewide Water Resources Initiative
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Department of Environmental Services Interim Director Myra Reece and other state leaders to make an announcement regarding a new initiative for the long-term management of the state’s ground and surface water resources tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24 at 11:00 AM.
WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDES Interim Director Myra Reece, state leaders
WHAT: Press conference
WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24 at 11:00 AM.
WHERE: West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia, S.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.