Gov. Henry McMaster To Announce Statewide Water Resources Initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Department of Environmental Services Interim Director Myra Reece and other state leaders to make an announcement regarding a new initiative for the long-term management of the state’s ground and surface water resources tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24 at 11:00 AM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDES Interim Director Myra Reece, state leaders

WHAT: Press conference 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24 at 11:00 AM.

WHERE: West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia, S.C.

