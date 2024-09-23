Statewide Action Following Confirmed Case of EEE

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced statewide actions to protect public health following reports that the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in New York since 2015 has died. The case, which was confirmed in Ulster County on September 20 by the State Health Department’s Wadsworth Center, is being investigated by the Ulster County Department of Health.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued a Declaration of an Imminent Threat to Public Health for EEE. The Declaration unlocks State resources to help support EEE prevention response and activities by local health departments – including ongoing mosquito spraying efforts – from September 30 to November 30, 2024.

Immediately after the case of EEE was confirmed the Governor activated multiple State agencies – including the Department of Health, Department of Environmental Conservation, and Parks Department – in a robust, coordinated response to expand access to insect repellent at State parks and campgrounds, increase public outreach and urge New Yorkers to follow recommendations to reduce risk of mosquito-borne illness.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Governor Hochul said. “Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today’s declaration we’re making more State resources available to local departments to support their public health response. We’ve been informed this patient has passed away from EEE, we extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family.”

The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is making mosquito repellent available to park visitors at park offices, visitor centers and campground offices. State Parks is placing signage at Parks and Historic Sites to raise awareness of EEE and consulted with local health departments in affected areas about limiting park hours and camping availability during hours of peak mosquito activity.

Additionally, DEC is posting signage at DEC facilities, campgrounds, popular Hudson Valley trailheads, environmental education centers, and other State lands to raise awareness about EEE. DEC and State Parks are also alerting patrons with campground reservations about preventative measure they can take to avoid mosquito bites. DOH, DEC and State Parks are also launching a social media campaign to raise awareness of EEE and other mosquito-transferred pathogens and steps to avoid mosquito bites, including using repellent, covering exposed areas of skin, and avoiding outdoor activity at dawn and dusk.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Eastern equine encephalitis is different this year. While we normally see these mosquitoes in two to three counties each year, this year they have been in 15 counties so far, and scattered all over New York State. This life-threatening mosquito-borne disease has no commercially available human vaccine and must be taken seriously. Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat. I urge all New Yorkers to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing and removing free-standing water near their homes. Fall is officially here, but mosquitoes will be around until we see multiple nights of below freezing temperatures.”

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, "We encourage park visitors and outdoor enthusiasts to become familiar with the risks of EEE and to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. We will continue to coordinate with the state Department of Health and local public health agencies on any additional recommended steps to address this issue.”

State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Eastern equine encephalitis is a serious concern, especially for those spending time outdoors enjoying the fall weather. DEC will continue to closely coordinate with our State and local partners to help ensure New Yorkers are aware of the risks and the precautions they can take to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.”

The recent human case in New York State was identified by the Wadsworth Center. Other states, including Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and New Hampshire, have also reported human EEE cases this year. Eighteen cases of EEE have been in identified in horses across 12 counties in New York State this year.

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is a rare but severe viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes that can affect people and horses. People of all ages are susceptible to infection, but people over 50 and younger than 15 are at a high risk of acquiring the virus.

While most people bitten by an infected mosquito will not develop symptoms, severe cases may begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, encephalitis and coma. Approximately a third of patients who develop EEE die, while many patients who survive EEE experience neurologic impairment.

There is no commercially available human vaccine for EEE and the best protection is to prevent mosquito bites.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of infection from EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses:

Consider wearing long sleeves and tucking pants into socks and shirts into pants when outdoors at dusk or dawn, the time of day when mosquitoes are most active.

Use insect repellents containing DEET. Be sure to follow the insect repellent label directions. Children should not handle repellents directly. Instead, adults should apply repellents to their hands first and then gently spread them on the child's exposed skin. Avoid applying directly to children's hands. After returning indoors, wash your child's treated skin and clothing with soap and water or bathe the child.

Make sure there are screens in the windows and doors of the home. Make sure the screens are free of rips, tears and holes.

Eliminate all standing water in yards and around the home and property where mosquitoes can breed, including plastic containers, pool covers, wading pools, ceramic pots, clogged drainpipes and wheelbarrows. Also, change water in bird baths twice a week.

For more information about EEE, go to DOH’s website.