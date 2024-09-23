2 Days Left To Apply for FEMA Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. — FEMA would like to remind Kentuckians that there is still time to apply for federal disaster assistance. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 23.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Survivors who don’t agree with FEMA’s decision can always file an appeal. Please refer to the link to learn more about the appeal process.

In addition, Monday is the final day for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Kentucky residents and businesses can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.