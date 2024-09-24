Sisters of the Valley Introduce Online Quiz to Match Customer Need to Product

a screen capture of a quiz listing medical conditions or health challenges, the item selected in the list is 'improve sleep cycle'

Starting the Survey

a screen capture of the second question in the survey, a list of ways to take the medicine, pills, drops, tea, the person selected 'pills'

Second Step of Survey

a screen shot of survey results, ending in recommendation for CBN gelcaps for sleep

Survey Result for Improving Sleep Cycle via Capsules

A tool developed to reduce confusion and increase clarity.

We developed this tool because people are often confused about where to start when it comes to natural remedies.”
— Sister Camilla
MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley are excited to announce the launch of a new interactive wellness quiz on their website, designed to guide customers to the product best suited to their individual needs. The Sisters have created a simple - yet effective - tool that queries users about their health challenges and preferences for consumption.

The quiz leads users through a straightforward process, asking about:

• Specific health concerns, such as improving sleep cycles, easing anxiety, or managing pain.
• Preferred form of consumption, whether it’s drops (tincture or oil), gel capsules, tea, or topical.

The answers to those questions determine the information presented, as the Sisters know that too much information is sometimes more of a problem than the lack of it, and worked on this tool to make sure that the information is more targeted.

After two simple questions, the quiz generates personalized recommendations from the Sisters’ range of hand-crafted products. For instance, if a person selects "improving sleep cycles" and prefers capsules, the quiz suggests CBN Gelcaps, known for their powerful sleep-enhancing properties. If they prefer tea, it highlights the soothing effects of CBD tea, ideal for relaxation before bedtime, and the long-term contribution to sleep one can get from functional mushrooms and roots in the morning brew.

The quiz is easy to navigate and easy to start over for following the different recommendations and learning what products work best for which health objectives.

“We developed this tool because people are often confused about where to start when it comes to natural remedies,” said Sister Camilla, the founder of the Mexico sisterhood. “Also, over the years we’ve added products to our CBD line, while launching our first foray into functional mushrooms. The new choices can be overwhelming to people. This tool narrows down the choices based on personal preferences and wellness goals, making it easier for people to find the product that will work best for them.”

The Sisters invite the public to visit www.sistersofthevalley.org to try the new tool.

As part of their ongoing mission to educate the public on the benefits of natural pain relief products, the Sisters are routinely expanding their online Library of Wellness Articles, which now spans nearly a decade. Customers can explore the latest insights from the Sisters, including their newest articles, “How Long Do the Effects of CBD Last?” and “The Best CBD Products for Sleep.” These articles dive deep into the science of CBD and provide practical advice for new and experienced users alike.

About Sisters of the Valley: The Sisters of the Valley are a California-based group dedicated to making high-quality, natural, and sustainable wellness products. They are committed to providing safe, plant-based healing solutions while fostering a greater understanding of the benefits of natural remedies.

About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

