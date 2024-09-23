New Horror Film ‘BAD CONNECTION’ Dials Up Bloody Prey on Amazon’s Freevee and Tubi Premiering October 1, 2024

BAD CONNECTION, a new horror film streaming on Amazon’s Freevee and Tubi beginning October 1, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stolen cell phone becomes a bloody tracking device for a maniacal madman in the new horror film, BAD CONNECTION , premiering on Amazon’s Freevee and Tubi beginning October 1st.Dana Davis (Prom Night) leads the cast of horror veterans which includes Camila Banus (Get Off My Lawn), Brooke Anne Smith (Mischief Night), Tiffany Shepis (Victor Crowley), Courtney Halverson (Unfriended), Austin Zajur (Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) and Deon Richmond (Scream 3) with Chris Gann (Rust, The Old Man) as the unstoppable killer.From filmmaking team Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren, BAD CONNECTION follows a downtrodden young waitress who buys a stolen cell phone and discovers a snuff film on it. She soon finds herself on the run from a deranged lethal hunter with a knife, hellbent on getting it back and willing to slaughter anyone who stands in his way.BAD CONNECTION earned international success on the festival circuit premiering at the Berlin International Film Market, the Phoenix International Horror & Sci-Fi Film Festival, and the Chicago Horror Film Festival. The film marks the latest venture for The Ninth House team, who are no strangers to this genre. Federici first gained attention with millions of horror fans starring in Murder Eleven, 616 Paranormal Incident, Circle and Haunting of the Innocent. Helgren cut his teeth in horror, first writing Bloody Homecoming, and then writing and directing Varsity Blood.More recently together, Federici and Helgren produced the horror thriller Murder at the Murder Mystery Party, starring Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl), under their Los Angeles based The Ninth House banner. This creative duo has collectively been involved in over 40 feature films from concept to delivery, spanning across a variety of genres.BAD CONNECTION will be available for streaming on Amazon’s Freevee and Tubi beginning October 1, 2024.For more information visit: NinthHouseFilms.com

Official Trailer for 'BAD CONNECTION'

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.