Elmont HS PTSA Dads Club Hosts 1st Annual Food Taste-Off to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Elmont PTSA Dad's Club Taste-Off October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Join Elmont HS PTSA Dads Club on Oct. 5 for the 1st Annual Food Taste-Off, raising awareness for breast cancer through food, fun, and community support.

Raising awareness about breast cancer is essential to saving lives. Together, our community can make a difference through education, support, and early detection.” — Jon Johnson, Chair, Elmont HS PTSA Dads Club

ELMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elmont PTSA Dads Club is proud to present its 1st Annual Food Taste-Off, an exciting community event taking place on October 5, 2024, from 12 PM to 2 PM at the Elmont Memorial High School Cafeteria.This unique culinary experience will bring the Elmont community together to enjoy delicious food while raising awareness about breast cancer, affecting both women and men.A COMMUNITY EVENT WITH A CAUSEThe Food Taste-Off is not just a celebration of culinary excellence—it's an opportunity to educate and engage the community in the fight against breast cancer. Every dish sampled helps spread crucial information on breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support for those impacted.EVENT HIGHLIGHTS*** Culinary Showcase: Attendees will sample a variety of dishes prepared by talented Dads Club members. From appetizers to desserts, the event will feature a wide array of flavors across multiple categories.*** Breast Cancer Awareness : Educational materials and resources about breast cancer will be available, underscoring the importance of early detection and awareness for both men and women.*** Building Community Spirit: The Taste-Off is designed to bring people together in support of a great cause, fostering connections and a sense of unity within the community.HOW TO PARTICIPATEEntry is $10 per person, and all proceeds will go toward PTSA initiatives that benefit the students and school community. Attendees are encouraged to come hungry and enjoy a variety of dishes with their 10 taste tickets included in the admission.ABOUT THE ELMONT PTSA DADS CLUBThe Elmont PTSA Dads Club is a dedicated group of fathers from the Elmont community who work to support school initiatives and enhance community involvement. The Food Taste-Off is a part of their commitment to promoting positive change and increasing awareness about significant causes.JOIN US FOR A MEMORABLE DAYWe warmly invite the Elmont community and surrounding areas to join us for an afternoon filled with good food, fun, and education. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in raising awareness and providing support for breast cancer.EVENT DETAILSDate: October 5, 2024Time: 12 PM - 2 PMLocation: Elmont Memorial High School CafeteriaEntry Fee: $10 (includes 10 taste tickets) Click this link to purchase your tickets.

