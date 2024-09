NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 09/23/24 – 09/27/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Sept. 23-27, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Sept. 23

8:55 a.m. MDT Meet with Republican Governors Association

Location: Virtual

Tuesday, Sept. 24

No public meetings

Wednesday, Sept. 25

No public meetings

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Trade Mission/South Korea

9:30 a.m. KST Attend U.S. Embassy Market Briefing

Location: Seoul

11:00 a.m. KST Attend Drivers License Reciprocity Agreement Ceremonial Signing

Location: Seoul

2:00 p.m. KST Visit Yonsei University

Location: Seoul

5:30 p.m. KST Meet with U.S. Ambassador Philip S. Goldberg

Location: Seoul

6:00 p.m. KST Attend U.S. Ambassador Philip S. Goldberg’s Reception

Location: Seoul

Friday, Sept. 27 – Trade Mission/South Korea

12:00 p.m. KST Lead “Why Utah” Roundtable discussion

Location: Seoul

1:45 p.m. KST Meet with CEO of Hanwha Aerospace & Systems

Location: Seoul

5:45 p.m. KST Meet with Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy

Location: Seoul

6:15 p.m. KST Attend Aerospace Dinner

Location: Seoul

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Trade Mission/South Korea

10:00 a.m. KST Visit Korean War Memorial

Location: Seoul

5:00 p.m. KST Tour University of Utah Asia Campus

Location: Incheon

6:30 p.m. KST Attend University of Utah Asia Campus Gala

Location: Incheon

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Sept. 23-27, 2024

Monday, Sept. 23

9:00 a.m. Speak at Retail Collective CEO Roundtable

Location: Silicon Slopes, 2600 Executive Pkwy #140, Lehi

10:00 a.m. Elections Team meeting

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, 350 State St #200, Salt Lake City

11:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Sept. 24

12:30 p.m. Speak at Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations Annual Conference

Location: 75 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: CCE

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: DABS

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: DGO

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: USBE

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Insurance

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Corrections

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Sept. 25

9:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: National Guard

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: CCJJ

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Tax Commission

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: USHE

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Commerce

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Elections Classified Brief

Location: 4501 S 2700 W, Taylorsville

2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: UDOT

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet on Tribal Issue

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, Sept. 26

9:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Labor Commission

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Board of Pardons & Parole

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Public Service Commission

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: UETN

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Auditor’s Office

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Tourism Conference

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N 700 W, Layton, UT 84041, USA

2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: DHHS

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: DVMA

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: UDAF

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Financial Institutions

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Treasurer

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Sept. 27

9:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: DPS

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: SITLA

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: DNR

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: DEQ

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: DWS

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: SITFO

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Attorney General

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

###