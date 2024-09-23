Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound-side areas in Emerald Isle where floodwater pumping occurred

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary swimming advisory in Emerald Isle. The advisory was lifted because floodwaters have receded, and pumping has ceased.

The precautionary advisory was issued on Sept. 17 at the oceanfront areas of Doe Drive, Fawn Drive 7th Street and 15th Street and the sound-side area off Channel Drive in Emerald Isle. At the time, floodwaters were being pumped from flooded streets into the surf and sound to ensure roads were accessible for emergency vehicles. Floodwaters contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers, which caused an increased risk of contamination that can cause adverse health effects.

The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 221 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.