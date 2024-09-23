Sanpete County CJC Grand Opening

CJC Mission:

To provide a comfortable, neutral, child-friendly atmosphere for children to receive coordinated services during the child abuse investigative process.

September 23, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — The newly opened Sanpete County Children’s Justice Center (CJC), dedicated to serving victimized children across Utah, just had its grand opening last week in Ephraim and Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined in on the celebration. Violent crimes such as domestic and sexual abuse are always horrific but when committed against a child, they become even more abhorrent. Sadly, children are victims of violent and sexual crimes every day, and the Utah Attorney General’s Office stands ready to help.

As part of its mission, the Utah Attorney General’s office promotes the establishment and maintenance of Children’s Justice Centers in almost every county in the state. They provide a safe haven for children assaulted domestically or sexually. Whenever a child suffers from such crimes, they can receive medical care and counseling at Children’s Justice Centers. In comparison, this is far better than taking victims to a police station. Overall, CJCs work collaboratively with state attorneys and investigators to review cases and protect children.

In a statement by Attorney General Reyes, “We are excited for the community to learn more about the vital work of the CJC. From interviews and victim advocacy to medical exams (thanks to Primary Children’s!), as well as trauma screening and therapy, CJCs support children throughout the justice process. While the reality is that not every case will end in a criminal conviction, we can give every child the care they need to heal.”

Along with generous donations, this facility was constructed with state funds to assist child victims and their families in an attractive, comfortable environment. What makes this facility stand apart is that it is one of the first in Utah to use designated forensic interviewers. AG Reyes further shared, “As both a public-private partnership and a State-County partnership, the CJC proves what we can achieve when we work together on something as important as protecting children.”

Our state is fortunate to have these centers as resources. The CJC staff is dedicated to guiding and assisting kids across the state through difficult circumstances. Learn more about Utah Children’s Justice Centers or contact the CJC closest to you.