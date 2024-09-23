Breast Cancer Survivor and Formerly Homeless Veteran Empowers Fellow Women Veterans Amid Health Challenges

Corporations Invited to Sponsor the 2024 National Women Veterans Leadership and Diversity Conference

"We serve from within, because we've walked in their shoes." — Ginger Miller

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Veterans Day, corporations are invited to support and honor Women Veterans, particularly those facing breast cancer and other post-service challenges, by sponsoring the 2024 National Women Veterans Leadership and Diversity Conference (NWVLDC).Organized by the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF), this annual event is spearheaded by WVIF Founder Ginger Miller, a breast cancer survivor and formerly homeless Veteran, who is dedicated to providing a supportive community for Women Veterans.The National Women Veterans Leadership and Diversity Conference brings together Women Veterans, allies, and supporters to create a network that empowers, uplifts, and transforms lives. This year’s theme, “Community Matters! Together We Rise: Allies, Mentors, and Supporters,” emphasizes the vital role of corporate partnerships.Held at the Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C., on November 7-10, this event coincides with Veterans Day and presents a unique and powerful opportunity for corporations to give back to women who have served our nation.Why Now? Why Sponsor?Sponsorship of the NWVLDC directly supports Women Veterans who often face the toughest post-service challenges. They experience higher rates of homelessness, salary inequities, trauma, and an increased risk of cancers compared to their male counterparts and non-Veteran women. WVIF Founder Ginger Miller, herself a formerly homeless Veteran, now faces a new personal battle: breast cancer. Despite undergoing treatment and a double mastectomy as recently as July 2024, she remains unwavering in her commitment to host this conference because Women Veterans need this community, this connection, and this opportunity.With the support of corporate allies, WVIF can meet an essential need for all Women Veterans: a supportive community network, which provides compassionate support, education and empowerment, and access to critical health care resources.“WVIF and the National Women Veterans Leadership and Diversity Conference don’t provide static, sterile services,” says Ginger Miller. “We serve from within, because we’ve walked in their shoes. We meet women veterans at their point of need!”Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities:Corporations can expect a range of exclusive benefits, including brand promotion, digital marketing exposure to tens of thousands, select VIP opportunities, and speaking engagements. This is not only a chance to support an underserved and deserving population but also to position your company as a committed champion of diversity, equity, and the wellbeing of Women Veterans.Join UsWe invite corporations to honor Veterans Day by stepping forward and sponsoring this event that uplifts and empowers Women Veterans. Now, more than ever, Women Veterans need a strong community of allies and supporters to ensure they thrive.For sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Ginger Miller(202) 810-2118gm@womenveteransinteractive.orgAbout Women Veterans Interactive FoundationWVIF was founded in 2011 by Navy Veteran Ginger Miller. The Women Veterans Interactive Foundation connects, engages, and empowers Women Veterans with the tools and resources needed to achieve post-military success through financial assistance, workforce development resources, and community. Since its inception, WVIF has impacted over 10,000 Women Veterans. Learn more at www.womenveteransinteractive.org

Women Veteran Interactive Foundation

