The Women Veterans Interactive Foundation Partners with Fiserv to Support Women Veterans

National event focuses on health, wellness, and entrepreneurship.
“WVIF has a strong focus on women veterans’ outreach and engagement. “Within days of opening registration, the Summit reached max capacity, and we now have a waitlist of more than 150 women.”
— Ginger Miller, Navy veteran and WVIF President and CEO.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF) will host its inaugural National Women Veterans Pink and White Empowerment Summit, in partnership with Fiserv. Designed to connect, engage, and empower women veterans in communities where they live, this event will focus on mind, body, wellness, and entrepreneurship for women veterans.
“For women veterans, health and wellness are directly tied to their experience in and transition from active duty,” said Ginger Miller, Navy veteran and WVIF president and CEO. “We need to serve them, with efforts that support mental, physical and professional wellness, along with entrepreneurship opportunities.”
Over 225 women veterans and active-duty servicewomen will gather from across the country for the Summit, which will provide panel discussions, interactive workshops and keynote addresses. Featured topics will shine a light on the importance of self-care, healthcare access, VA benefits, and empowerment in entrepreneurship.
“WVIF has a strong focus on women veterans’ outreach and engagement,” said Miller. “Within days of opening registration, the Summit reached max capacity, and we now have a waitlist of more than 150 women. This incredible enthusiasm speaks to the desire and urgent need of an event such as this. I am grateful to have the support of Fiserv for an event that is vital to the women veterans’ community.”
Dr. Vivian Greentree, Ph.D, Navy veteran and Senior Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship at Fiserv, will serve as the opening keynote speaker at the Summit. Meg Hendricks, Army veteran and Vice President, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs, Fiserv, will lead the Summit’s entrepreneurship panel.
“At Fiserv, we believe that hiring qualified veterans and helping veterans grow their businesses isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s also good for business. Women veterans face their own unique challenges and bring their unique skills and expertise. We are looking forward to partnering with WVIF on this summit in Atlanta, providing needed resources and community spirit to this group of women veterans,” said Greentree.
The National Women Veterans Pink & White Empowerment Summit will be held April 15, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta, Georgia, 30303.
About Women Veterans Interactive Foundation
WVIF was founded in 2011 by Navy veteran Ginger Miller. The Women Veterans Interactive Foundation connects, engages, and empowers women veterans with the tools and resources needed to achieve post-military success through financial assistance, workforce development resources, and community. Since its inception, WVIF has impacted over 8,000 women veterans. Learn more at www.womenveteransinteractive.org
Ginger Miller
Women Veterans Interactive Foundation
+1 202-810-2118
gm@womenveteransinteractive.org
Visit us on social media: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Instagram
You just read:
The Women Veterans Interactive Foundation Partners with Fiserv to Support Women Veterans
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Ginger Miller
Women Veterans Interactive Foundation
+1 202-810-2118
gm@womenveteransinteractive.org