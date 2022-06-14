WVIF Launches the “Power of 1,000” Fundraiser
Funds will combat major threats against women veteransARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just ahead of Women Veterans Recognition Day, the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF) launched a summerlong fundraiser, the Power of 1,000, at the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation Inaugural IMPACT Awards and Fundraising Gala at the Arlington Gateway Marriott. The gala raised $10,000 to officially kick off the fundraiser.
The Power of 1,000 challenges 1,000 women to donate $1,000, with an ultimate goal of $1 million. Funds will support WVIF’s programs that address the worst challenges facing women veterans: homelessness, suicide, depression, PTSD, and unemployment.
“Women veterans face serious challenges as they transition out of the military,” WVIF Founder Ginger Miller said. “We have a moral obligation to show them that we have their backs.”
The Power of 1,000 will last from June 11 – to Sept. 11, 2022. Donors can give online at: www.powerof1000.org
About Women Veterans Interactive Foundation
WVIF was founded in 2011 by Navy veteran Ginger Miller. WVIF provides access to financial assistance, workforce development, homelessness prevention, and compassionate community support. Since its inception, WVIF has impacted over 8,000 women veterans. In 2020-2021 alone, during the height of the pandemic, WVIF reached 1,742 women veterans through its workforce training, empowerment seminars, and transition programs, and it provided 680 warm nights, 575 emergency meals, and 300 Thanksgiving dinners to women veterans in great need.
