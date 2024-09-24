Test Report - Principled Technologies releases study showing strong AI performance on the Stratus ztC Endurance 7100 platform

Hands-on testing shows that the Stratus ztC Endurance 7100 offers high throughput and low latency for AI image classification

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations across industries are using AI to gain real-time insights from their data to accelerate the speed of business. Running CPU-based AI inference for image classification workloads requires investing in computing platforms with strong processing power to handle these demanding workloads. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the AI image classification performance of a Stratus ztC Endurance™ 7100 platform. The fault-tolerant Stratus ztC Endurance 7100 features two 4th Generation IntelXeonGold processors with 48 total cores, up to 1,024 GB DDR5 RDIMMs, and up to 38.4 TB native NVMestorage. The platform also boasts a fully redundant hardware architecture, with customer-replaceable unit (CRU) modules that enhance serviceability and availability.According to the report, “To determine its suitability for running AI inference workloads such as image classification, Principled Technologies tested a Stratus ztC Endurance 7100 server using a ResNet-50 image classification workload at various levels of precision. Across all three precision levels, we found that the Stratus ztC Endurance 7100 offered strong throughput and low latency for CPU-based inference, showing that it’s a viable platform for AI image classification for various use cases—from those that prioritize accuracy to those that prioritize speed.”The Stratus ztC Endurance 7100 platform can support a variety of use cases for AI image classification. As the report notes, “AI image classification can help speed up quality assurance in industrial manufacturing by providing an automated method to prevent subpar products from making it to market. Accelerating this portion of the manufacturing process can ultimately get products on the shelf faster to meet customer demands…No matter your specific image classification use case, choosing servers with strong throughput can help you get answers from your datasets more quickly.”Stratus, an SGH brand under Penguin Solutions, provides high-availability, fault-tolerant computing platforms that are “simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous,” enabling customers to run mission-critical applications securely and remotely while protecting against data loss at the data center and edge, according to Stratus.1 Stratus ztC Endurance is an “intelligent, predictive, fault-tolerant computing platform” that offers “serviceable and reliable performance for next-generation sustainable operations with 99.99999% system availability.”2To learn more about how organizations can benefit from running AI inference image classification workloads on a Stratus ztC Endurance 7100 platform, read the full report at https://facts.pt/KIrWE8h 1. “Stratus ztC Endurance Fault-Tolerant Platform Extends Connectivity to Enterprise Data Center,” accessed September 18, 2024.2. “Stratus ztC Endurance Fault-Tolerant Platform Extends Connectivity to Enterprise Data Center,” accessed September 18, 2024.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.