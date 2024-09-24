Lynxspring and Four Corners Technologies, Pvt. Ltd. Announce New Reseller Partnership for India

India is a dynamic and fast-growing market, and by teaming up with 4CT, Lynxspring will be able to provide customers there with powerful and economical smart building solutions.” — Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring, Inc., ( https://www.lynxspring.com ) a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-cloud integration and automation, and Four Corners Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (4CT), a prominent smart building management and controls provider, today announced a new reseller partnership for the Indian market. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in expanding 4CT’s efforts to expand its intelligent building management and smart space practice in the rapidly growing Indian market.As part of the partnership, 4CT will offer and support Lynxspring’s full range of technologies, products and solutions including the company’s Niagara-based JENEsysand JENEsys Edgeproduct portfolios and its Onyxxline to customers across India. 4CT is known for its established network of industry relationships and their experience, having successfully deployed solutions in several high-profile buildings."We are excited to partner with 4CT to expand our reach in India," said Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Lynxspring. "India is a dynamic and fast-growing market, and by teaming up with 4CT, we will be able to provide customers there with powerful and economical smart building solutions.”"We are proud to be partnering with Lynxspring, whose innovative solutions and domain knowledge are a perfect fit for the needs of the diverse customer base in India,” said Madhusudhan Rao, Founder and Managing Director of Four Corners Technologies, Pvt. Ltd. “Together, we will be able to meet the increasing demands of building owners and operators and offer a more comprehensive and integrated approach to building management that enables them to achieve their goals for sustainability, efficiency, safety, and comfort.”With this new partnership, Lynxspring continues its commitment to global expansion and delivering leading-edge smart building solutions to clients around the world. Customers in India can now benefit from 4CT’s exceptional solutions and support and Lynxspring’s technology.For more information, please contact:Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerLynxspring, Inc.+1 816-347-3500marc.petock@lynxspring.comAbout Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.About Four Corners Technologies, Pvt. LtdFour Corners Technologies (4CT) is an Internet of Things (IoT) company based in India, offering innovative solutions to make buildings "smart." 4CT helps facility managers to optimize operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency by leveraging the power of connected devices. 4CT offers Solutions across the technology domains of AV, IT, IOT & IBMS.4CT focuses on enhancing the user experience and providing centralized monitoring capabilities for facility managers, backed by advanced analytics using a unique AI/ML-based algorithm. 4CT monitors a building’s health index through a KPI-oriented approach, where both equipment-level and zone-level KPIs contribute to calculating the Building Health Index (BHI).4CT's solutions have been deployed across various sectors, including industrial facilities, commercial buildings, manufacturing industries, large convention halls, large retail stores and government buildings.

