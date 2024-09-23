Royalton Barracks / Criminal Threatening / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 23B2003084
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2023 / 02:18 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Curtis Rd in Randolph
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
ACCUSED: Stephen A. Campbell Jr
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM: Justin A. Duddie
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/29/2023 at approximately 02:18 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of a threat made to Justin A. Duddie of Tunbridge. Troopers responded and the investigation determined that Stephen A. Campbell Jr placed Duddie in fear for his safety via messages sent through an electronic device on a social media platform. The messages and actions of Campbell were exhibited in a manner that met the elements of the following offenses, Criminal threatening and Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications. The location of the offense resides in the jurisdiction of the Windsor County State’s Attorneys Office who reviewed the matter. Campbell was issued a criminal citation to answer to the charges on the date and time below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/08/2024 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Divison
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.