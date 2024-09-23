Royalton Barracks / Criminal Threatening / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE: 23B2003084

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2023 / 02:18 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Curtis Rd in Randolph

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

ACCUSED: Stephen A. Campbell Jr

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM: Justin A. Duddie

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/29/2023 at approximately 02:18 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of a threat made to Justin A. Duddie of Tunbridge. Troopers responded and the investigation determined that Stephen A. Campbell Jr placed Duddie in fear for his safety via messages sent through an electronic device on a social media platform. The messages and actions of Campbell were exhibited in a manner that met the elements of the following offenses, Criminal threatening and Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications. The location of the offense resides in the jurisdiction of the Windsor County State’s Attorneys Office who reviewed the matter. Campbell was issued a criminal citation to answer to the charges on the date and time below.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/08/2024 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Divison

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

