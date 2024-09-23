Pheasant hunting season in the Panhandle is just a few weeks away

Sometimes it can be challenging to introduce the sport of hunting to a youth or adult that has never hunted. Pheasant hunts are the perfect gateway opportunity as they are active, fun and often result in shooting opportunity and success. Get out and give it a try!

Statewide, youth ages 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth-only pheasant hunt from Oct. 5-11 across the state.

Youth must be accompanied by a licensed adult 18 years or older, but they do not need an Upland Game Bird Permit. All hunters must wear hunter orange above the waist while hunting during pheasant season in areas where birds are stocked.

Young hunters who have never had a hunting license and have not taken hunter education can still participate in the hunt through Idaho's Hunting Passport Program.

Rules to know about pheasant hunting in the Panhandle Region

There are two rule sets for hunting pheasants. One rule set applies to hunting pheasant outside of stocked areas, and the other rule set applies to hunting areas that are stocked by Fish and Game.

The two rule sets are the same, except for bag limit, shooting hours and permit requirements.

If hunting in stocked areas, only two cock pheasants can be harvested a day, hunters can shoot from 10 a.m. PST to one-half hour after sunset and they need an Upland Game Bird Permit.

If hunting outside the boundaries of stocked areas, a total of three cock pheasants can be harvested a day, hunters can shoot one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset and they do not need an Upland Game Bird Permit.

In the Panhandle, resident hunters ages 18 and older can begin hunting pheasant on Oct. 12 and can continue doing so until Dec. 31. Nonresident hunters can begin hunting on Oct. 17.

Reminder that there is no season for hen pheasants, and hunters are required to wear hunter orange and possess an Idaho hunting license. Also, a reminder that shooting from or across a roadway is unlawful.

For full rules, take a look at pages 11-12 of the 2024-25 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules book.