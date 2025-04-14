Kid's Fishing Day at Hordemann Pond in Moscow
To help families discover the joys of fishing, the annual Kiwanis Kid's Fishing Day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Moscow's Hordemann Pond. Idaho Fish and Game's fishing trailer will be stocked with rods and reels available for loan on a first-come, first-served basis. If you're not sure how to fish...no problem! Casting demonstrations and fishing instruction will be provided to new anglers. Hordemann Pond is located off Eisenhower Street between D and F streets. A fishing license is not required while the trailer is present, however all other regulations apply.
Contact the Clearwater regional office for more information at (208) 799-5010.
