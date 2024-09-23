Jennifer Hough selected as Top Certified Master Trainer of the Year by IAOTP

Jennifer Hough honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Hough, Founder & President of The Wide Awakening, Evolutionary Leader, International Best-Selling Author, and Tedx Speaker, was recently selected as Top Certified Master Trainer of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Hough has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Hough is a nutritionist, a Certified Master Trainer with the EBC, an expert in the science of flow, a keynote speaker and best-selling author. She is the creator and facilitator of Get Out of Your Own Way and Thriving Operating System. The Wide Awakening’s “TWA” mission is to empower organizations and individuals to live in abundance and fluidity by upgrading the underlying systems that govern their behavior. The Wide Awakening and Jennifer bridges the gap between science and spiritually, which they refer to as ‘Scientuality” and continue to be the leading-edge destination for those who are seeking to thrive, building bridges to brave and innovative ideas.Ms. Hough is also an International Best-Selling Author for her book, “UNSTUCK, The Physics of Getting Out of Your Own Way.” This book reached #1 in France, England, Canada, USA and Netherlands. She is also a presenter for Millionaire Woman on The Power of Women.Ms. Hough’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to training, keynote speaker, coaching, and leadership.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Hough earned an Honours Degree in Economics and Sociology as well as a BASc in Sociology from the University of Waterloo. She later earned a Bachelors in Nutrition Sciences and a Bachelors in Foods, Nutrition, and Wellness Studies from Edison Institute of Nutrition.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Hough has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Certified Master Trainer of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Hough is a board member at Conscious Center for Living and Dying. She created Agents of Awakening, a private community to empower individuals; a project intended to end polarity and division. The Agents of Awakening Community serves to Set You Free, Get Into Flow, Embrace Your Journey, Elevate Beyond and Embody Thriving. For more information please visit: https://agentsofawakening.com The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Hough for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Hough attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://thewideawakening.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

